Sean Tucker Named ACC Co-Running Back of the Week

Syracuse freshman running back Sean Tucker was named ACC Co-Running Back of the Week for his 113 yard, one touchdown performance at Notre Dame on Saturday. It is the second time this season that Tucker was named ACC Running back of the Week. He shared the honor with Notre Dame freshman Kyren Williams. Williams ran for 110 yards against the Orange.

Tucker was the first running back this season to eclipse 100 yards against Notre Dame, who boast the ACC's best rushing defense and one of the stingiest in the country. Later in the game, Cooper Lutz became the second. Tucker also had 46 yards receiving on two catches.

RELATED: SYRACUSE FOOTBALL'S 2020 ROOKIES OF THE YEAR

The ACC quarterback of the week was Boston College's Dennis Grosel while Notre Dame's Javon McKinley was the conference's receiver of the week. Virginia's Ryan Swoboda (offensive line), Miami's Quincy Roche (defensive line) NC State's Payton Wilson (linebacker), Notre Dame's Clarence Lewis (defensive back), NC State's Christopher Dunn (specialist), Duke's Porter Wilson (specialist) and Clemson's Myles Murphy (rookie) rounded out the weekly awards.

Tucker's 626 rushing yards on the season are the third most ever by a Syracuse freshman running back. He trails only Joe Morris, who had 1,001 yards, and Delone Carter, who had 713. Morris' freshman average of 90 rushing yards per game remains the school record, but Tucker is second behind him with 69.6. Tucker also joined Morris as the only freshmen running backs in school history with three or more 100 yard rushing games.