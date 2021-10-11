Sean Tucker Named ACC Running Back of the Week

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was named ACC Running Back of the Week for his performance against Wake Forest. More from an ACC press release:

Tucker found the end zone three times in Saturday’s 40-37 loss to No. 19 Wake Forest, rushing for two touchdowns and catching one touchdown pass • The touchdown reception resulted in the game-tying score with 21 seconds left that sent the game into overtime • Rushed for more than 100 yards for the fourth-straight game and fifth time in six weeks, carrying the ball 26 times for 153 yards (5.9 avg.) • With three receptions out of the backfield, he was the Orange’s second-leading receiver in Saturday’s game.

Tucker is just five yard short of 1,000 all-purpose yards on the 2021 season. His 995 yards (791 rushing, 204 receiving) is tops in all of college football. Wide receiver Calvin Austin of Memphis is second with 972 yards. In addition, Tucker's 791 rushing yards is good for second in the nation (trailing Michigan State's Kenneth Walker who has 913 rushing yards) while his nine rushing touchdowns is tied for fourth.

The freshman running back has had a tremendous first half of the 2021 campaign. If he has the same production in the second half of the season as he did in the first, he will eclipse Joe Morris' program record of 1,372. In fact, Tucker needs to average just 97 yards per game to pass Morris. Tucker has surpassed that in five of six games this season. The one game he did not was against Rutgers, when he only had 13 carries.