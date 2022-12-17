Sean Tucker Declares For NFL Draft, Opts Out of Bowl Game

Syracuse star running back Sean Tucker is headed to the NFL and will not play in the Pinstripe Bowl, he announced on Instagram. Tucker leaves the Orange with 3,182 rushing yards (third all time in program history) and 27 rushing touchdowns. He set the single season rushing yards record in 2021 with 1,496 yards.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play in the NFL since I was in elementary school,” Tucker said in the Instagram post. “In the fifth grade, my dad committed to getting me there and we’ve been on a mission ever since. Well, today we move another step closer. I’m happy to announce I will be entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

“I’ve also decided to opt out of the upcoming bowl game, but I plan to attend, cheering my team on to victory from the sidelines. First, let me thank God for giving me my abilities and keeping me healthy. To my dad, thanks for all your sacrifices and guidance to get me to this point. Thanks to my mom and brother for your love and support.

“To my family, friends, my Syracuse family, coach Harper and my Calvert Hall family thanks for all your support and making my college experience a good one.”

Tucker signed with Syracuse as part of the Orange's 2020 recruiting class out of Calvert Hall College in Maryland. He picked SU over offers from Rutgers, Wisconsin and several non power five opportunities. Tucker quickly established himself as a playmaker during his true freshman season, becoming the starter just four games in. Tucker ran for 626 yards, the third most for a true freshman at SU.

The 2021 campaign was Tucker's breakout year on the national stage. He set the single season rushing record at Syracuse with 1,496 yards, which finished sixth in the nation. He was a near consensus All American for his tremendous season, which set expectations extraordinarily high for 2022.

While the team enjoyed more success this season, Tucker's productivity took a slight step back. He still had a tremendous year, rushing for 1,060 yards, averaging over five yards per carry and rushing for 11 touchdowns. Tucker will not focus on the professional ranks will be one of the most discussed running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF