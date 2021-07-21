Sean Tucker Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Syracuse freshman running back Sean Tucker is one of 82 running backs across the country named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List. The Doak Walker Award honors college football's best running back every year. Tucker is considered a freshman despite playing last season due to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to players due to the pandemic.

Ten semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award will be named in November by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors. The Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will select three finalists in November and then the winner in December.

Tucker had one of the best freshman seasons in Syracuse history. He ran for 626 yards, which ranks third in program history for freshmen. Tucker averaged 69.6 yards per game, which was second in program history behind only Joe Morris. Morris is Syracuse's all-time leading rusher.

"Sean's been steady all year long," head coach Dino Babers said after Syracuse's loss to Notre Dame last season in which Tucker ran for 101 yards and a touchdown against one of the nation's best run defenses. "That one run he had (40 yard score in the third quarter) was really, really good. He made one guy miss, cut back inside the corner, jumped over number twenty, a safety, and I'm sure fourteen was around somewhere. And then he outran fourteen to the end zone. So it was a really, really good run."

Tucker is expected to lead a deep backfield for Syracuse next season, and expectations for his performance will be high.