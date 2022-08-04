Sean Tucker, Garrett Williams Discuss Start of Training Camp

Syracuse star running back Sean Tucker and defensive back Garrett Williams discussed the start of training camp with the media recently. You can hear their comments in the video above or read their quotes below.

Q: What kind of dynamic does it create with a quarterback like Garrett Shrader?

Tucker: "He brings a lot to the table with me and him in the backfield. He can pass, he can run. I can run, I can catch. Definitely keeps the defense on their toes more."

Q: What are you focused on fine tuning in pass protection?

Tucker: "Everything, honestly. I would say, personally, I wasn't the best at it the first two years. Coming in this offseason and fall camp, it's definitely going to be a point of emphasis for me."

Q: How are you stepping up as a leader?

Tucker: "I try to let my performance do the talking for the guys on the team. They see what I do in practice, off the field. I try to lead with my actions more than talking."

Q: What are the expectations Sean Tucker has for Sean Tucker and for Syracuse?

Tucker: "For the team, we want to get to a bowl game this season. Want to go with a positive record. For me personally, be an All American again, go deep in the Heisman race, go deep in the Doak Walker race. Definitely try to beat my all-time record this season."

Q: Do you feel you're better than last season?

Tucker: "I feel I'm definitely better. Coming into this season, working on my game, trying to get better at running. Definitely working on more of a passing game, catching the ball. Because our offense is implementing more passing to our running backs and more passing overall. Just getting down and practicing catching with the QBs. Getting in sync."

Q: What were your thoughts when you found out about the new offensive coordinator?

Tucker: "I felt glad that we had more of a passing game coming into our offense. The first two years there really wasn't that much passing. I did more last year than my freshman year."

Q: Where has the defense grown from last year?

Williams: "I think when you start with the linebackers to the secondary, for a lot of us this is our third year starting together. When you get to our defensive led practice, everybody already knows what the other person's already doing. What the safety's doing with you, things like that. With the defensive line, we have a lot of leaders in Caleb (Okechukwu) and Steven (Linton). Bringing the young guys along as well. I feel like as a unit there's a lot of cohesiveness. Especially with the schedule we have, that's going to pay off a lot."

