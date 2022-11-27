Sean Tucker Highlights vs Boston College

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker had one of his best performances of the season in the Orange's regular season finale. He ran for 125 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns. Highlights of his performance are in the video above.

Syracuse scored 26 straight points in the fourth quarter to rally from a 17-6 deficit and beat Boston College 32-23 Saturday night. With the win, the Orange improved to 7-5 (4-4) on the season and snaps its five game losing streak. Next up for Syracuse is its bowl game which is to be determined.

Garrett Shrader finishes 21-27 passing for 285 yards and two touchdowns. Sean Tucker ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns of his own. Oronde Gadsden, Damien Alford and Devaughn Cooper were all major weapons for the passing attack, combining for 17 catches for 269 yards and two scores.

The game did not start out well for Syracuse. Boston College strip sacked Garrett Shrader on the opening possession to start with the ball in the red zone. While the defense would hold the Eagles to a field goal, Syracuse's punt was blocked on its next offensive possession to put The Mob back in a similar position. Eagles quarterback Emmett Morehead would hit Zay Flowers for a touchdown to create an early 10-0 advantage.

Boston College would take a 10-6 lead into the fourth quarter as Syracuse continued to falter in the red zone with penalties that took a touchdown off the board and pushed the Orange out of field goal range. When Patrick Garwo ran it in from five yards out with 12:58 left to put BC up 17-6, the game felt as if it was over.

However, Syracuse would save its best performance for last, scoring a touchdown on four straight possessions to rally for victory. Shrader's 58-yard pass to Alford midway through the fourth quarter put the Orange up for the first time. Sean Tucker would then ice the game with two rushing touchdowns in the final two and a half minutes.

Key in that rally was the Orange defense stifling the Eagles offense and forcing a critical turnover to prevent Boston College from starting a drive to potentially tie it.

