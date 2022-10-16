Sean Tucker Highlights vs NC State

Sean Tucker ran for 98 yards on 13 carries against NC State, the last of which sealed the 24-9 win for Syracuse. Tucker scampered 25 yards on a run to the outside of the left side of the offensive line and raced up the sideline for the game clinching touchdown. Highlights of his performance are in the video above.

RECAP

Syracuse may have lost the turnover battle Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome, but it won the battle on the scoreboard with a 24-9 victory over #15 NC State. The 18th ranked Orange improve to 6-0 (3-0) on the season, while the Wolfpack drops to 5-2 (1-2).

With the win, Syracuse clinched bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018 and there are still six games remaining this season. Four of Syracuse's wins have been against power five opponents. It is also Syracuse's first win over a ranked opponent since beating West Virginia in the Camping World Bowl in 2018.

It was not always pretty in this game, as Garrett Shrader threw two head scratching interceptions in NC State territory that took points off the board. But the Orange defense was up for the task, and kept the Wolfpack out of the end zone. NC State was held to less than three yards per carry on the ground.

After NC State trimmed the lead to 17-9 midway through the fourth quarter, Syracuse rain all but 2:20 off the clock on its way to sealing the victory. The key play was a Garrett Shrader pass to Damien Alford on third and 14 to keep the clock moving. Two plays later, Sean Tucker ran it in from 25 yards out.

Shrader connected on two touchdown passes in this one, both to Oronde Gadsden. Gadsden finished the game with eight catches for a career high 141 yards and two scores. Sean Tucker ran for 98 yards on 14 carries and passed Floyd Little for sixth on Syracuse's all-time rushing list.

Next up is a showdown for control of the ACC Atlantic at #4 Clemson next Saturday. That game is set for a Noon kickoff and will be broadcast on ABC.

