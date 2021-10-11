    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    ForumsFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSoccerTrack & FieldSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Sean Tucker Leads the Nation in All-Purpose Yards

    Syracuse's star running back has cemented himself as one of the most dynamic players in college football.
    Author:

    Syracuse running back Sean Tucker is just five yard short of 1,000 all-purpose yards on the 2021 season. His 995 yards (791 rushing, 204 receiving) is tops in all of college football. Wide receiver Calvin Austin of Memphis is second with 972 yards. In addition, Tucker's 791 rushing yards is good for second in the nation (trailing Michigan State's Kenneth Walker who has 913 rushing yards) while his nine rushing touchdowns is tied for fourth. 

    Tucker has had a tremendous first half of the 2021 campaign. If he has the same production in the second half of the season as he did in the first, he will eclipse Joe Morris' program record of 1,372. In fact, Tucker needs to average just 97 yards per game to pass Morris. Tucker has surpassed that in five of six games this season. The one game he did not was against Rutgers, when he only had 13 carries. 

    Tucker has also proven to be valuable as a receiver this season. He became the only Syracuse player in program history to record over 100 yards rushing and receiving in the same game when he accomplished the feat against Albany. 

    Despite being the focal point of opposing teams' game plans, Tucker has still run around and through stout run defenses. His performances have been so good, there has been chatter amongst a portion of the fan base that he deserves to have the number 44 unretired and given to Tucker. 

    Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but Tucker has certainly been fun to watch for Orange fans this season. 

    Tucker 15
    Football

    Sean Tucker Leads the Nation in All-Purpose Yards

    2 minutes ago
    Copeland 2
    Recruiting

    Quadir Copeland Recaps Second Syracuse Official Visit

    35 minutes ago
    Goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx clears the ball out of the box
    Soccer

    Syracuse Struggles Offensively in Loss to #2 Virginia

    2 hours ago
    Tucker 10
    Football

    Five Takeaways: Syracuse Falls to Wake Forest in OT

    14 hours ago
    Babers 1
    Football

    Dino Babers Explains Delay on Two Point Conversion & Accepting Third Down Penalty

    14 hours ago
    Shrader 8
    Football

    Photo Gallery: Syracuse vs Wake Forest

    15 hours ago
    Hockey
    Hockey

    Syracuse Earns Tie at Clarkson

    22 hours ago
    Shrader WF 2
    Football

    A Battle to the End: Wake Forest Tops Syracuse in Overtime

    Oct 9, 2021