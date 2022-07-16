Sean Tucker Named Sporting News Preseason All-American

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker continues to rack up the preseason recognition. On Friday, he was named a Second Team Preseason All-American by the Sporting News. Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson received first team honors. Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols joined Tucker on the second team.

This is the fourth preseason All-American nod for Tucker, who was also named by the Walter Camp Foundation, Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

Tucker ran for 1,496 yards during the 2021 season, breaking Joe Morris' 42 year old school record in the process. Tucker also set program records for most 100 yard performances in a season and most consecutive 100 yard games. Tucker finished fourth in the nation in rushing yards, fourth in total scrimmage yards and fifth in all-purpose yards.

Despite the strong season as undoubtedly one of college football’s best running backs, the Doak Walker Award, which honors the best running back in the country each year, did not include Tucker among its three finalists. Still, the strong 2021 campaign has set Tucker up to be on everyone’s radar nationally entering the 2022 season.

Tucker figures to be the focal point of Syracuse's offensive attack next season and will be the emphasis of each opponent's game plan as well. Syracuse will have a lot of continuity on both sides of the ball but has undergone a shakeup int he coaching staff during the offseason. The Orange has a new offensive coordinator in Robert Anae as well as a new quarterbacks coach, wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator.

