    • November 23, 2021
    Sean Tucker Not Named Doak Walker Award Finalist

    The Syracuse star running back was not named a finalist for award that honors the nation's best back.
    The finalists were announced on Tuesday for the Doak Walker Award, and Sean Tucker was not among them. Three players were named as finalists, and they include Kenneth Walker of Michigan State, Breece Hall of Iowa State and Tyler Badie of Missouri. 

    Walker's inclusion was almost a given, but Tucker's exclusion was a bit surprising. Walker is second in the nation in rushing and has been one or two in that category all season. Tucker missing out on being a finalist given the season he has had could be viewed as perplexing. Here is a comparison of the numbers between Tucker, Badie and Hall. 

    PlayerRush YardsRush AvgRush TDsRec YardsRec TDsScrimmage Yards

    Sean Tucker

    1,467

    6.3

    12

    237

    2

    1,704

    Breece Hall

    1,230

    5.2

    17

    263

    2

    1,493

    Tyler Badie

    1,385

    6.1

    13

    335

    4

    1,720

    As you can see, Tucker has the edge in rushing yards and rushing average. He is second in scrimmage yards. However, he is third in receiving yards, rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns. That may be what cost him being a finalist. Still, he is clearly worthy given the season he has had. A tough break for Tucker, but not on that in any way diminishes the historic 2021 campaign. 

    Tucker set the Syracuse single season rushing record, breaking Joe Morris' record that has stood since 1979. Tucker has been the focal point of the Orange's offensive attack, that shifted to a run first scheme once Garrett Shrader was named the starter. Tucker has taken full advantage of that and become of the most dynamic offensive weapons in college football. 

    Tucker 7
    Sean Tucker Not Named Doak Walker Award Finalist

    Member Exclusive