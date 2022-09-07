Skip to main content

Sean Tucker Rushing & All-Purpose Yards Tracker: Week 1

Keeping up with where the Syracuse star running back stands nationally and within the ACC.

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker broke the school's single season rushing yards record in 2021. Can Tucker break his own record in 2022? We will track his progress all season to see where he stands. In addition, we will track where he is ranked nationally and within the ACC in both rushing yards as well as all-purpose yards. 

Note: The projected figure is calculated by taking the yards accumulated divided by number of games played to get the per game average and then multiplying by 12 regular season games. 

GAMES PLAYED: 1

RUSHING YARDS

PlayerRush YardsProjectedSU RecordDifferenceACC RankNational Rank

Sean Tucker

100

1,200

1,496

-296

9th

33rd

ALL-PURPOSE YARDS

PlayerAll-Purpose YardsProjectedSU RecordDifferenceACC RankNational Rank

Sean Tucker

184

2,208

1,990

+218

T-1st

2nd

The numbers above reflect what Syracuse stated would be the case throughout training camp. That Syracuse is going to utilize Tucker more as a receiver in the new offense under offensive coordinator Robert Anae. While he is not currently projected to surpass his rushing total from last season (obviously things can change with a big rushing performance or two), he is projected to shatter his all-purpose yards total. At his current projected pace, he would break Floyd Little's single season all-purpose yards record of 1,990 set in 1965. 

