Sean Tucker Rushing & All-Purpose Yards Tracker: Week 2

Keeping up with where the Syracuse star running back stands nationally and within the ACC.

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker broke the school's single season rushing yards record in 2021. Can Tucker break his own record in 2022? We will track his progress all season to see where he stands. In addition, we will track where he is ranked nationally and within the ACC in both rushing yards as well as all-purpose yards.

Note: The projected figure is calculated by taking the yards accumulated divided by number of games played to get the per game average and then multiplying by 12 regular season games.

GAMES PLAYED: 2

RUSHING YARDS

PlayerRush YardsProjectedSU RecordDifferenceACC RankNational Rank

Sean Tucker

212

1,272

1,496

-224

2nd

22nd

ALL-PURPOSE YARDS

PlayerAll Purpose YardsProjectedSU RecordDifferenceACC RankNational Rank

Sean Tucker

313

1,878

1,990

-112

1st

11th

The numbers above reflect what Syracuse stated would be the case throughout training camp. That Syracuse is going to utilize Tucker more as a receiver in the new offense under offensive coordinator Robert Anae. While he is not currently projected to surpass his rushing total from last season (obviously things can change with a big rushing performance or two), he is projected to be close to the single season all-purpose yards record. At his current projected pace, he would be just 112 yards short Floyd Little's single season record of 1,990 set in 1965.

Sean Tucker Rushing & All-Purpose Yards Tracker: Week 2

