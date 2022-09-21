Sean Tucker Rushing & All-Purpose Yards Tracker: Week 3

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker broke the school's single season rushing yards record in 2021. Can Tucker break his own record in 2022? We will track his progress all season to see where he stands. In addition, we will track where he is ranked nationally and within the ACC in both rushing yards as well as all-purpose yards.

Note: The projected figure is calculated by taking the yards accumulated divided by number of games played to get the per game average and then multiplying by 12 regular season games.

GAMES PLAYED: 3

RUSHING YARDS

Player Rush Yards Projected SU Record Difference ACC Rank National Rank Sean Tucker 254 1,016 1,496 -480 5th 45th

ALL-PURPOSE YARDS

Player All-Purpose Yards Projected SU Record Difference ACC Rank National Rank Sean Tucker 378 1,512 1,990 -378 2nd 34th

Currently, Tucker is not projected to break either Syracuse's single season rushing record nor all-purpose yards record. However, both are still within reach. In order to hit his mark from last season, Tucker needs to average 138 rushing yards per game for the rest of the season. He would need to average 180 all-purpose yards per game to threaten Floyd Little's single season record. While currently behind both of those paces, a couple of big games can put him right back on track.

