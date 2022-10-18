Skip to main content

Sean Tucker Rushing & All-Purpose Yards Tracker: Week 7

Keeping up with where the Syracuse star running back stands nationally and within the ACC.

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker broke the school's single season rushing yards record in 2021. Can Tucker break his own record in 2022? We will track his progress all season to see where he stands. In addition, we will track where he is ranked nationally and within the ACC in both rushing yards as well as all-purpose yards.

Note: The projected figure is calculated by taking the yards accumulated divided by number of games played to get the per game average and then multiplying by 12 regular season games.

GAMES PLAYED: 6

RUSHING YARDS

PlayerRush YardsProjectedSU RecordDifferenceACC RankNat

Sean Tucker

644

1,288

1,496

-208

2

18

ALL PURPOSE YARDS

PlayerAll-Purpose YardsProjectedSU RecordDifferenceACC RankNational Rank

Sean Tucker

842

1,684

1,990

-306

2

15

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gadsden NC State

Oronde Gadsden, Matthew Bergeron Receive Weekly ACC Awards

Tucker NC State

Syracuse Depth Chart vs Clemson

Shrader NC State Not Upset

Not An Upset Story

SYRACUSE CAREER RUSHING YARDS

PlayerRushing Yards

1. Joe Morris

4,299

2. Walter Reyes

3,424

3. Delone Carter

3,104

4. Larry Csonka

2,934

5. James Mungro

2,869

6. Sean Tucker

2,766

7. Floyd Little

2,704

8. David Walker

2,643

9. Dee Brown

2,626

10. Moe Neal

2,560

After strong outings in his last two games (including 98 yards against NC State this past weekend), Sean Tucker is now on pace to finish this season with 3,410 career rushing yards. That would put him in third place on Syracuse's all-time list, just 14 yards behind Walter Reyes for second place. In order to get on pace to break his own single season rushing yards record, he would need another monster game or two. 

Next up for Tucker and the Orange is an ACC Atlantic showdown at Clemson on Saturday. 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Tucker 7
Football

Sean Tucker Rushing & All-Purpose Yards Tracker: Week 7

By Mike McAllister
Gadsden NC State
Football

Oronde Gadsden, Matthew Bergeron Receive Weekly ACC Awards

By Mike McAllister
Tucker NC State
Football

Syracuse Depth Chart vs Clemson

By Mike McAllister
Shrader NC State Not Upset
Football

Not An Upset Story

By Josh Crawford
Damarius Owens 6
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Recruiting Visits Intel

By Mike McAllister
Member Exclusive
AP Poll
Football

Syracuse Up to 14th in AP Poll

By Mike McAllister
Syracuse Polls
Football

Syracuse Into Top 15 in Latest Coaches Poll

By Mike McAllister
Shrader NC State
Football

Garrett Shrader Highlights vs NC State

By Mike McAllister