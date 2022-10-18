Sean Tucker Rushing & All-Purpose Yards Tracker: Week 7

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker broke the school's single season rushing yards record in 2021. Can Tucker break his own record in 2022? We will track his progress all season to see where he stands. In addition, we will track where he is ranked nationally and within the ACC in both rushing yards as well as all-purpose yards.

Note: The projected figure is calculated by taking the yards accumulated divided by number of games played to get the per game average and then multiplying by 12 regular season games.

GAMES PLAYED: 6

RUSHING YARDS

Player Rush Yards Projected SU Record Difference ACC Rank Nat Sean Tucker 644 1,288 1,496 -208 2 18

ALL PURPOSE YARDS

Player All-Purpose Yards Projected SU Record Difference ACC Rank National Rank Sean Tucker 842 1,684 1,990 -306 2 15

SYRACUSE CAREER RUSHING YARDS

Player Rushing Yards 1. Joe Morris 4,299 2. Walter Reyes 3,424 3. Delone Carter 3,104 4. Larry Csonka 2,934 5. James Mungro 2,869 6. Sean Tucker 2,766 7. Floyd Little 2,704 8. David Walker 2,643 9. Dee Brown 2,626 10. Moe Neal 2,560

After strong outings in his last two games (including 98 yards against NC State this past weekend), Sean Tucker is now on pace to finish this season with 3,410 career rushing yards. That would put him in third place on Syracuse's all-time list, just 14 yards behind Walter Reyes for second place. In order to get on pace to break his own single season rushing yards record, he would need another monster game or two.

Next up for Tucker and the Orange is an ACC Atlantic showdown at Clemson on Saturday.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF