Sean Tucker Snubbed for ACC Running Back of the Week

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker has been snubbed for ACC Running Back of the Week for racking up 253 all purpose yards and five total touchdowns in the Orange's 62-24 win over Albany. Instead, the honor went to Ty Chandler of North Carolina, who ran for 198 yards and two touchdowns against Virginia. He did not have any receptions or receiving yards.

Tucker became the first player in Syracuse football history to have 100 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards in the same day. His four rushing touchdowns were the fourth most in a single game in program history.

"My o-line you know, it starts with them," Tucker said after the game. "Them getting the blocks for me throughout the game and allowing me to have holes and then on the passing side, them blocking from those screens and we just focus on catching the ball and getting down field."

Tucker is currently second in the ACC in rushing with 367 yards. He is also averaging 7.2 yards per carry. He has two 100 yard rushing performances in the Orange's first three games of the season. Syracuse is currently 2-1 and next faces Liberty Friday night in its last nonconference game of the 2021 campaign.

More from the ACC press release on Chandler:

Rushed for a career-high 198 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in the 59-39 win over Virginia • Ranks third among ACC rushers with 107.3 yards per game through three contests • In addition to touchdown runs of 5 and 7 yards versus the Cavaliers, helped set the tone for the second half with a 60-yard run on the second play from scrimmage.