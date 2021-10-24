ESPN Analyst Lists Sean Tucker as Heisman Contender

Trevor Matich put the Syracuse star running back as one of the top players in the sport.

On SportsCenter Sunday morning, ESPN College Football Analyst Trevor Matich listed his top four Heisman contenders after Saturday's slate of games. His number four pick was Syracuse running back Sean Tucker. Also listed by Matich were Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

Matich played college football for BYU, helping win the 1984 National Championship. He then played in the NFL from 1985 to 1996 with the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Football Team.

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker rushed for 112 yards in the Orange's 41-36 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday. It was the sixth straight game Tucker rushed for more than 100 yards, which sets a program record. It was also Tucker's seventh 100 yard performance of the year, tying the single season mark that is also shared by Jim Brown, Joe Morris and James Mungro. Not terrible company to say the least.

In the game, Tucker also eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark for the season. It was the first time an Orange player hit the mark since Jerome Smith in 2012 and just the 17th time in Syracuse history overall. Tucker is the first player in college football this season to hit 1,000 rushing yards.

Tucker entered Saturday's game leading the ACC in rushing yards and all-purpose yards. He was also second nationally in both categories. With the nation's leading rusher on a bye this week, Tucker will take over that title for the time being.

Tucker is not done setting records for the Orange this season. If he rushes for more than 100 yards in any of Syracuse's four remaining games, he will set the single season record for most games hitting the century mark. He is currently just 312 yards behind Syracuse's single season rushing yards record currently held by Joe Morris. If Tucker averages more than 78 yards per game over the final four, he will own that record as well.

Syracuse is next in action on Saturday against Boston College in the Carrier Dome.