    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    ForumsFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSoccerTrack & FieldSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    ESPN Analyst Lists Sean Tucker as Heisman Contender

    Trevor Matich put the Syracuse star running back as one of the top players in the sport.
    Author:

    On SportsCenter Sunday morning, ESPN College Football Analyst Trevor Matich listed his top four Heisman contenders after Saturday's slate of games. His number four pick was Syracuse running back Sean Tucker. Also listed by Matich were Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. 

    Matich played college football for BYU, helping win the 1984 National Championship. He then played in the NFL from 1985 to 1996 with the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Football Team. 

    Syracuse running back Sean Tucker rushed for 112 yards in the Orange's 41-36 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday. It was the sixth straight game Tucker rushed for more than 100 yards, which sets a program record. It was also Tucker's seventh 100 yard performance of the year, tying the single season mark that is also shared by Jim Brown, Joe Morris and James Mungro. Not terrible company to say the least.

    In the game, Tucker also eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark for the season. It was the first time an Orange player hit the mark since Jerome Smith in 2012 and just the 17th time in Syracuse history overall. Tucker is the first player in college football this season to hit 1,000 rushing yards.

    Tucker entered Saturday's game leading the ACC in rushing yards and all-purpose yards. He was also second nationally in both categories. With the nation's leading rusher on a bye this week, Tucker will take over that title for the time being. 

    Tucker is not done setting records for the Orange this season. If he rushes for more than 100 yards in any of Syracuse's four remaining games, he will set the single season record for most games hitting the century mark. He is currently just 312 yards behind Syracuse's single season rushing yards record currently held by Joe Morris. If Tucker averages more than 78 yards per game over the final four, he will own that record as well. 

    Syracuse is next in action on Saturday against Boston College in the Carrier Dome. 

    Tucker 13
    Football

    ESPN Analyst Lists Sean Tucker as Heisman Contender

    1 minute ago
    SU Soccer
    Soccer

    Busquets Dazzles in Syracuse's Win against #6 Ranked Clemson

    7 hours ago
    Shrader Rhino
    Football

    Garrett Shrader: 'I'm Fine'

    10 hours ago
    Alford 4
    Football

    Highlights & Recap: Syracuse 41 Virginia Tech 36

    11 hours ago
    Shrader Highlights VT
    Football

    Garrett Shrader Highlights vs Virginia Tech

    13 hours ago
    Tucker 11
    Football

    Sean Tucker Sets Syracuse Program Record

    14 hours ago
    Alford VT
    Football

    WATCH: Garrett Shrader Connects With Damien Alford for Game Winning Touchdown

    15 hours ago
    Shrader FSU 2
    Football

    Syracuse Stuns Virginia Tech With Late Touchdown to Snap Three Game Losing Streak

    15 hours ago