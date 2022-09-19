Skip to main content

Shrader, Okechukwu, Jones Named ACC Players of the Week

Syracuse football landed three players on the weekly awards list.

Syracuse football had three players honored by the ACC for its weekly awards following the Orange's 32-29 win over Purdue. Garrett Shrader was named ACC Quarterback of the Week, Caleb Okechukwu was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week and Mikel Jones was named ACC Linebacker of the Week. 

More from the ACC press release

QUARTERBACK Garrett Shrader, Syracuse, QB, Charlotte, N.C.
Threw for three fourth-quarter touchdowns – including a game-winning strike from 25 yards out with seven seconds remaining – to overcome two separate fourth-quarter deficits in the Orange’s 32-29 win over Purdue • Finished with 181 yards on 13-of-29 passing, but also was the Orange’s leading rusher with 83 yards on 17 attempts • Saved his best for the fourth quarter, converting a 46-yard touchdown on a fourth-down play, to cap a 75-yard scoring drive and then rushing in for the two-point conversion to give the Orange the lead with 8 minutes to play • After Syracuse again fell behind with 45 seconds remaining, Shrader marched the team 50 yards for winning TD.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Caleb Okechukwu, Syracuse, DL, Washington, D.C.
Returned an interception for a touchdown in Syracuse’s thrilling 32-29 win over Purdue • After teammate Jatius Geer hit Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell, Okechukwu caught an errant pass and returned it 17 yards for the Syracuse score to put the team up 10 points midway through the fourth quarter • Okechukwu also notched a pair of tackles in the win.

LINEBACKER – Mikel Jones, Syracuse, LB, Miami, Fla.
Led the team with 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack in the Orange’s 32-29 win over Purdue • Also credited with four quarterback hurries • Jones’ 11 tackles were three short of the ACC single-game high this season.

