Spring Football Position Preview: Quarterbacks

Syracuse football has not announced the start of spring football yet, but it will be a critical time for the program. We begin our series looking at each position headed into the spring and what it could potentially mean for each player.

TOMMY DEVITO

Is there a player that this spring means more to than Tommy DeVito? For the first time since Eric Dungey departed the program, DeVito has legitimate competition for the starting job as the Orange brought in transfer Garrett Shrader and freshman Justin Lamson. DeVito has an advantage in terms of knowledge of the offense and familiarity with the program. He has already spent four seasons at Syracuse. DeVito needs to have a big spring and exit sitting atop the depth chart. If he does not, it is hard to imagine him regaining that during fall training camp.

JUSTIN LAMSON

The true freshman enrolled early and that will prove big for his development. An earlier start to learn the offense, become ingrained within the program and minimize the learning curve for a first year player. Lamson has a lot of ability. He is mobile, has a strong arm and is adept at making something out of nothing. He has a tremendously high ceiling. Where he is in year one remains to be seen, but this spring gives him an opportunity to establish himself. Can he, at a minimum, surpass Dillon Markiewicz and JaCobian Morgan? Could he possibly challenge Tommy DeVito and Garrett Shrader? Let him make mistakes during the spring so that he can spend the offseason correcting them and hit the ground running during fall camp.

DILLON MARKIEWICZ

Markiewicz saw minimal action last season and did not attempt a pass. This despite injuries to DeVito and Rex Culpepper. With a freshman entering the program in Lamson, a transfer with multiple years left in Shrader and DeVito still there, Markiewicz needs to make a move now if he is ever going to make a serious push for playing time. This is a critical spring for him. If he falls to fifth on the depth chart, it means the likelihood Markiewicz ever sees the field in meaningful action dwindles significantly.

JACOBIAN MORGAN

Morgan saw action in three games last season, completing over 63% of his passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He certainly showed flashes during that time, but also had his share of struggles. It was a difficult position for a true freshman to be in, but he handled it pretty well. This spring is a chance for him to establish himself. To take the next steps forward in his development. It is hard to envision him beating out DeVito and Shrader, but if he can hold off Lamson and earn the third spot on the depth chart, he could legitimately battle for the starting spot within a few years.

GARRETT SHRADER

Shrader will have the most buzz this spring because he is the shiny new toy. The Mississippi State transfer, a former elite recruit, who put up good numbers as a true freshman in the SEC and is a true dual threat quarterback. The potential for Shrader within the offense, especially given his running ability, is through the roof. This spring is a chance for Shrader to learn the offense and establish himself as the guy moving forward. If he earns the top spot on the depth chart this spring, it is hard to envision someone taking that from him in the fall.