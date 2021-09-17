Staff Predictions: Syracuse vs Albany

Syracuse is 1-1 on the season after knocking off Ohio 29-9 in the season opener and falling 17-7 to Rutgers. Next up is FCS foe Albany in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. The game kicks off at noon. How will the Orange fare? The All Syracuse staff predicts the outcome below.

Logan Garvey; Syracuse 35 Albany 7. With the Orange defense going strong, Syracuse should have an easy win against UAlbany in their first ever game together.

Mike McAllister: Syracuse 45 Albany 3. Expect Syracuse to come out with a chip on its shoulder after the loss to Rutgers. The Orange defense will continue its strong play and the offense will get into rhythm against an inferior opponent. FCS opponents have given FBS teams problems this season. However, that should not be the case in this one. Syracuse will dominate both lines of scrimmage and get back on track.

Katelyn McCarthy: Syracuse 24 Albany 7. Both teams are having difficulty scoring on offense, but the Orange will establish their run game early. Syracuse defense will come up big and hold the Great Dane offense out of the end zone until late in the fourth in garbage time. Syracuse will bounce back from their loss last week and win their first home game this season.

Calvin Milliner: Syracuse 27 Albany 0. The box of Syracuse imposes their will on UAlbany's desire to run the ball forcing them to look for other ways to produce on offense. The passing game will not work against the Orange secondary as well. The slow methodical waning of the Syracuse rushing attack will dismantle the UAlbany defense leading to victory.