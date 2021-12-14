Sterling Hofrichter Signed to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Practice Squad

Former Syracuse punter Sterling Hofrichter has been signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday. Hofrichter was with the Atlanta Falcons during the 2020 season following a seventh round draft selection. He averaged 42.5 yards per punt as a rookie but was cut during training camp in August. Hofrichter also had 16 of his 22 kickoffs go for touchbacks with the Falcons.

During his time at Syracuse, Hofrichter was one of the best punters in the nation during each of his four years playing following a redshirt season, averaging over 43 yards per punt. He started 49 consecutive games and was a four time Ray Guy Award candidate. Hofrichter was one of three finalists for the award following his senior season. He was named to seven different All-American teams after his senior year as well. He was named to the All Atlantic Coast Conference Team as a junior and senior.

Syracuse has developed a reputation as perhaps the top school for punters in the country. The last three have all received conference and national accolades, with the last two being selected in the NFL Draft. Rob Long was a tremendous college punter who received NFL looks. He gave way to Riley Dixon, who was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Dixon now plays for the New York Giants.

Hofrichter was selected by the Falcons in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, ironically, with the exact same pick as Dixon four years prior.