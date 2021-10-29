Syracuse vs Boston College Predictions

Syracuse hosts Boston College in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. How will this game play out? The All Syracuse staff predicts the outcome below.

Logan Garvey: Syracuse 27 Boston College 20. While the defense is only getting stronger, Shrader and the rest of the Orange’s offense are, too. With the Virginia Tech win under their belt, Shrader clearly building chemistry with the offense, which will pay off this Saturday.

Mike McAllister: Syracuse 34 Boston College 24. The Orange defense will shut down the Eagles offense enough and Boston College will have a hard time stopping the dynamic duo of Garrett Shrader and Sean Tucker. Syracuse gets a significant win in the Dome.

Katelyn McCarthy: Syracuse 27 Boston College 21. Boston College is still trying to find their first ACC Conference win of the year, but have struggled on the road so far. After starting their season 4-0, they have lost three in a row in conference play. On the other hand, Syracuse has began to find themselves after three tough losses in a row. The Orange will rely heavily on Sean Tucker in the run offense, but the Eagles like to run the ball too. The Syracuse defense will come up big and stop the Eagles run offense. Syracuse will earn its second straight conference win.

Calvin Milliner: Syracuse 27 Boston College 23. A physical game is an understatement for what will happen this Saturday. The rivalry of the two northeast schools goes beyond recruiting. The two teams have played each other a total of 54 times. Syracuse leads the series 32-22. The game this Saturday will be a slow but methodical one with a series of turnovers. Ultimately, the Orange will bow up stopping the Eagles offense when it matters. The performance of Sean Tucker and Garrett Shrader along with key plays made from Courtney Jackson will result in the Orange’s second ACC win of the season. The Orange will improve to 5-4 and keep its bowl hopes alive.

Season Standings

Katelyn: 6-2

Mike: 5-3

Calvin: 4-4

Logan: 2-6