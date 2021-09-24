September 24, 2021
Contestants Fail to Answer Syracuse/Carrier Dome Question on Jeopardy

The solution would be easy for Orange fans, but baffled Thursday's contestants.
Publish date:

Just one day before Syracuse faces Liberty in the Carrier Dome, Syracuse was the subject of a question/answer on Jeopardy during Thursday night's episode. However, it stumped the contestants as no one buzzed in. Here was the clue. 

"Nicknamed 'The Loud House', the Carrier Dome is the stadium for this university in New York State." 

Orange fans watching across the country were no doubt screaming "Syracuse" at their television sets. Still, none of the three contestants knew the correct response. It created quite a stir on social media among those in Central New York, Syracuse fans and/or alums of the school. 

To be fair, if you are not a sports fan of any kind and have no ties to the area, it is reasonable that some may not get that correct. However, to anyone who is one or the other, the response seems rather simple. And these contestants are generally very intelligent with minds filled with knowledge on a variety of subjects. Syracuse University factoids are just apparently not included for these three individuals. 

The Carrier Dome opened in 1980 and was quickly nicknamed "The Loud House." It became one of the premier sports venues in the northeast and synonymous with Syracuse University athletics. The inflatable roof was a classic sight in the Syracuse city skyline. 

However, that inflatable roof has since been replaced by a fixed one. It is still visible in the skyline when approaching the city, but has a different aesthetic than the previous roof. The Dome has set several college basketball attendance records.

