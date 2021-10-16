Clemson Tops Syracuse in Carrier Dome Slug Fest

A turnover in the red zone and a Clemson converted fake punt haunted Syracuse as the Tigers escaped the Carrier Dome with a 17-14 win over the Orange. Syracuse’s drive in the final minutes stalled at it’s own 30, and Andre Szmyt’s 47-yard field goal was short. With the loss, Syracuse falls to 3-4 (0-3) on the season. Clemson improves to 4-2 (3-1). Next up for Syracuse is a road matchup with Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 23rd. That game kicks off at 12:30 p.m.