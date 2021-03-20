Syracuse DBs Have Strong Pro Day Performances

Syracuse held its Pro Day on Friday to showcase its former players who have NFL dreams. Among them are three defensive backs who are expected to be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here is how each performed.

ANDRE CISCO

Performance: 17 bench press reps at 225-pounds (did not run).

Quote: "Today I only participated in the bench press. That's mainly because I'm only six months out of surgery. Not that I can't do anything, but it wouldn't have been smart to take that risk for today. We sat this one out for the most part. Got 17 reps on bench. Pretty solid with that for the most part. For the draft, I've been training in California, had surgery out there and I've been out there since just training, rehabbing."

IFEATU MELIFONWU

Performance: 4.48 40 time, 41.5" vertical jump, 11'2" broad jump, 4.34 shuttle, 7.01 3-cone, 16 bench press reps.

Quote: "I've been preparing in Tampa, Florida with Yo Murphy at Yo Murphy Performance. I've been there since January 2nd. Obviously I had the Senior Bowl then went straight back there training for this day."

TRILL WILLIAMS

Performance: Low 4.4s 40 time, 36" vertical jump, 10'3" broad jump, 20 bench press reps.

Quote: "I felt like coming back and doing Pro Day was pretty cool to get back here and be around my brothers that I played with and brothers that played here with me and had an opportunity to come back. It was a good feeling seeing those guys again, being on the field with them and running around. Seeing them test and them do good and them make a name. That's all I can ask for. I want everybody to succeed and win. So that's a plus. Me personally, leaving Syracuse the way I left, fighting through some injuries over the course of the season, then have to get surgery and come out here and show them that I'm healthy and can still move around. Be the player I am. I think I had a good day overall."

In addition to those three, punter Nolan Cooney, defensive back Antwan Cordy, defensive lineman Kenneth Ruff, offensive lineman Evan Adams, linebacker Lakiem Williams, running back Moe Neal and running back Otto Zaccardo also participated. Cordy, Ruff, Adams, Williams, Neal and Zaccardo had their Pro Day cancelled last year due to the pandemic.