Syracuse could have a deep rotation on its defensive line
Syracuse relied heavily on a talented defensive line in 2024 in limiting opponents to 29.2 points per game in the 2024 season.
The defense was responsible for racking up 27 combined sacks last year, but that product may be a tough task to repeat in the upcoming season.
The top three sack leaders from that season are gone. Fadil Diggs is now a member of the New Orleans Saints, Marlowe Wax is on the Los Angeles Chargers and KingJoseph Edwards will not be with the team this season after he entered the transfer portal.
Syracuse returns talent on the defensive line
There is talent still on the line. Kevin Jobity Jr. started the first five games before suffering a season-ending injury. Dion Wilson Jr. was in a similar boat, starting the first four games before missing the remainder of the regular season before returning in the bowl game.
Meanwhile, Denis Jaquez Jr. and Rashard Perry filled in admirably and should have similar rotational roles once again. David Omopariola, Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff and Isaiah Hastings featured throughout the season as well.
Brown filled out the defensive line with some veteran additions, landing Chris Thomas from Marshall, eighth-year senior David Reese from Cal and George Rooks from Boston College. All of them are on at least their third collegiate team.
Syracuse needs someone to step into a lead role
The question now becomes how effective Syracuse's defensive line will be coming out of training camp.
On the one hand, it's a group that lacks a true star, but has the potential to go two deep across the board, allowing defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson to keep everyone fresh.
With that being said, it is unclear who will start to open the season. Jobity and Wilson seem like safe bets now that they are healthy again, but outside of that, it feels up in the air. There is also a question of how much the coaching staff will trust all of these guys to play significant snaps.
These are 10 veterans who have started at some point in their careers. They all likely deserve to play, but it will be interesting to see who will earn the coaching staff’s trust early on.
