2026 wide receiver BJ Garrett submitted his national letter of intent to play at Syracuse on Wednesday, the school announced.

Garrett is rated three stars by 247 Sports and is the No. 4 overall prospect from the state of Delaware. He has been committed to Syracuse since January.

The Middletown (DE) High wide receiver selected the Orange over offers from Duke, Rutgers, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.

Garrett talks about his Syracuse commitment

Garrett cited his relationship with the coaches and player development as the reason for his commitment.

"Thought it would be the best decision for me," Garrett said to The Juice Online. "Especially because of how they develop their receivers."

Garrett’s relationship with Syracuse goes back to the Dino Babers era. Syracuse offered him in June 2023.

"It was very unexpected," Garrett said. "But I'm very grateful for it.”

Garrett has followed the Syracuse football program in recent years and the ACC as a whole.

"I think that Syracuse is a great football program," he said. "And they play in a great football conference.”

His recruitment spanned two coaching staffs at SU

That recruitment continued into the Fran Brown era, where the staff re-offered him in February 2024.

"It makes me feel wanted by the program," Garrett said.

Garrett said that Syracuse coaches Dennis Thomas and Mike Johnson have continued to reach out to him since the coaching staff turnover, and he got to know assistant coach Devin Redd, who extended the re-offer.

"Personally, I think I put myself on the map for big time colleges," Garrett said. "I feel like this was my breakthrough year to show everyone what I can really do, but I also have things I need to work on in the offseason to be my best next season."

Garrett says SU is getting a great WR

Garrett is coming off a season where he led his Middletown team to a 10-3 record and a win over Salesianum in the DIAA State Championships. They won 28-14 on Nov. 28.

He said that Syracuse is getting a versatile wide receiver.

"I am the type of WR that can run any route in the route tree," Garrett said in a previous interview. "I have a great catch radius with a very big catch percentage.”

