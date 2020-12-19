Trio of Defensive Backs Have a Chance to Set a Program Record

With three defensive backs in the NFL Draft, Syracuse could have a program first in the near future.

Ifeatu Melifonwu declared he was turning pro on Friday, giving the Orange three defensive backs in the 2021 NFL Draft. Melifonwu joined Andre Cisco and Trill Williams as Syracuse defensive backs leaving the program early to pursue their professional dreams. With three talented players who have a legitimate shot to be selected, it gives the trio the chance to set a record at Syracuse.

The Orange has never had three defensive backs selected in the same NFL Draft. This, obviously, does not include undrafted free agents, but only those actually selected by a team in one of the available rounds.

Syracuse has had two defensive backs taken in an NFL Draft twice. The first time it happened was in 1989 when David Holmes was selected by the Miami Dolphins and Markus Paul by the Chicago Bears. It happened again in 1998 when safeties Tebucky Jones (New England Patriots) and Donovin Darius (Jacksonville Jaguars) were both selected in the first round.

Each has flashed pro potential during their Syracuse careers. Andre Cisco led the nation in interceptions as a true freshman on his way to being named an All-American. Trill Williams has put together some of the most exciting highlight reel plays across the country, including the strip six to end the 2019 season against Wake Forest. Ifeatu Melifonwu has been exceptional in coverage and was rated as one of the better cover corners in college football by Pro Football Focus.

If all three are in fact selected, it would be a huge boost for the program in terms of perception and also on the recruiting trail. Syracuse has two more extremely talented defensive backs coming in as part of their 2021 class in Duce Chestnut and Malcolm Folk.