National Signing Day Recap

National Signing Day was a rousing success for the Syracuse Orange on Wednesday. All 19 players expected to sign going into the day did so, resulting in almost no drama. In this case, a boring day was a good day for Syracuse. Here is a look back at all of our coverage of the day as Syracuse brought in what Dino Babers thinks is going to be one of its best classes in recent memory.

THE GRAPHICS

Syracuse Uses Album Graphics to Announce Signees

DINO'S COMMENTS

Six Things Babers Said About the 2021 Class at Signing Day Presser

CLASS ANALYSIS

What's Left for Syracuse in 2021?

Five Signees Who Could Contribute as True Freshmen

Three Sleepers in Syracuse's 2021 Class

Where do Syracuse's Signees Come From? Geographical Analysis

Positional Review of Syracuse's 2021 Class

Live Blog: Timeline of When Players Signed

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS & EVALUATIONS

DB Duce Chestnut

OL Enrique Cruz

OL Kalan Ellis

DB Malcolm Folk

DL Elijah Fuentes

WR Oronde Gadsden

DL Jatius Geer

WR Umari Hatcher

OL Wes Hoeh

RB Josh Hough

OL Austyn Kauhi

QB Justin Lamson

DL Terry Lockett

WR Kendall Long

OL Tyler Magnuson

LB Malik Matthew

DL/LB Derek McDonald

TE Landon Morris

LB Austin Roon

There was one player who is currently committed to Syracuse but did not sign. That would be defensive lineman Jaelin Moss out of Fairport High School near Rochester. Moss elected to sign during the traditional signing period in February, but remains all Orange. There is currently no concern about a possible flip there.