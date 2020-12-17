National Signing Day Recap
National Signing Day was a rousing success for the Syracuse Orange on Wednesday. All 19 players expected to sign going into the day did so, resulting in almost no drama. In this case, a boring day was a good day for Syracuse. Here is a look back at all of our coverage of the day as Syracuse brought in what Dino Babers thinks is going to be one of its best classes in recent memory.
THE GRAPHICS
Syracuse Uses Album Graphics to Announce Signees
DINO'S COMMENTS
Six Things Babers Said About the 2021 Class at Signing Day Presser
CLASS ANALYSIS
What's Left for Syracuse in 2021?
Five Signees Who Could Contribute as True Freshmen
Three Sleepers in Syracuse's 2021 Class
Where do Syracuse's Signees Come From? Geographical Analysis
Positional Review of Syracuse's 2021 Class
Live Blog: Timeline of When Players Signed
PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS & EVALUATIONS
There was one player who is currently committed to Syracuse but did not sign. That would be defensive lineman Jaelin Moss out of Fairport High School near Rochester. Moss elected to sign during the traditional signing period in February, but remains all Orange. There is currently no concern about a possible flip there.