Syracuse flattened by Duke, 38-3, as defense yields big play after big play
While the Syracuse offense struggled to perform consistently under the guidance of quarterback Rickie Collins in his first start, the defense got gashed repeatedly in a 38-3 home loss to Duke. The Blue Devils (3-2, 1-1 ACC) sprung big play after big play on the Orange (3-2, 1-1) en route to rolling up 504 yards of offense.
Duke had seven passing plays that gained at least 17 yards and eight rushing plays that earned double digit yards. The Blue Devils had five of those plays in the first quarter, the last of them being a 49-yard touchdown run by Nate Sheppard that gave the guests a 10-3 lead with over three minutes left in the opening session.
Sheppard added a second score as part of his 168-yard day on the ground while quarterback Darian Mensah was largely unbothered by the SU defense, completing 22-of-28 passes for 268 yards and a pair of scores without an attempt in the game’s final quarter.
The Syracuse offense was a mixed bag, but second quarter failures doomed them
SU’s offense, which had gained 117 yards on its first two drives, was stuck in neutral for the rest of the opening half, gaining only 46 yards on their last four drives before halftime. Duke took advantage, tacking on a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter, and a missed field goal on the final play before the break kept Syracuse within 24-3 at halftime.
Collins had a choppy performance in his first collegiate start, ending the day with 229 passing yards on 24-of-37 passing with an interception. His numbers were aided late in the game with the Blue Devils playing softer defense, as Collins connected on eight straight fourth quarter passes for 70 yards during one stretch.
Johntay Cook II was Collins’ most frequent connection, making eight receptions for 84 yards, but the wideout also lost a pair of fumbles in the game. Emmanuel Ross made an impact in the second half, making five grabs on six targets for 57 yards after the break. Yasin Willis picked up 63 yards on the ground on 11 carries, highlighted by an early 35-yard burst during which he hurdled a defender.
Collins’ interception was an underthrown ball on the opening Syracuse possession and the Blue Devils responded with a field goal to open the scoring. The Orange answered with their lone scoring drive, moving 64 yards before settling for a 29-yard field goal from Tripp Woody.
SU would not advance into scoring range after that point until late in the third quarter when they failed to convert a fourth down from the Duke 29 while in a 31-3 hole. The guests responded with their final scoring march of the day.
