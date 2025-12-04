2027 Ohio wide receiver ‘loved’ first visit to Syracuse

2027 wide receiver Jayden Haynes visited Syracuse for the first time over the weekend to watch the Orange take on Boston College.

The Mayfield (OH) High said he ‘loved’ his time there in an interview with The Juice Online.

"The campus and the stadium are amazing, but most of all the people there are real,” Haynes said. "Great sign to see good people a part of a good community and culture that is constantly building and growing.”

Haynes gets to know the coaching staff

Aside from watching the game, Hayes got to see campus, tour the facilities and meet the coaching staff. He spent the most time speaking with assistant wide receivers coach Deon Maddox.

"I got to talk to and learn a lot from him,” Haynes said. "We talked about not only training the body but most importantly training the mind to become not only a Division 1 athlete and a better young man more importantly. I’m focused on getting work in this offseason improving my game and proving myself as a D1 level athlete.”

Syracuse struggled in the 2025 season after going 10-3 in 2024. The Orange finished 3-9, but Haynes also believes that Syracuse will rebound.

"I believe Syracuse will make a big bounce back next year,” Haynes said. "They will heal the banged up guys offensively especially the quarterback position and be able to pass the ball intermediately and deep and won’t have to rely on screens and short passes. It will open up the offense again and the coaching there is impeccable. They will rally their guys together and make a run next season I’m sure of it.”

Haynes eyes a return in 2026

Haynes said he fully intends on coming back to Central New York in 2026, and is already planning on being there in June for Franchise Camp and 7-on-7 camp.

"I work harder than most and my i believe my work ethic will help me prove I can play wide receiver at the next level,” Haynes said. "I am a physical wide receiver who loves to block and do the dirty work. I pride myself with making every catch especially contested catches. If the ball is in the air it must be mine. No exceptions. I focus on route running and separation especially, creating space to work my way open for my quarterback to throw me into windows in the defense. “

Haynes’ Wildcats team went 5-5 in the past season, but he’s looking at it as an opportunity to build for 2026.

“Through it all we stayed together and were good teammates to each other, communicated and adapted well to new situations,” Haynes said. "Individually I felt my season went well. I always expect more from myself but I played very well in the beginning of the season. Towards the end of the season I faced a lot more double coverage and safety help so production slowed. But was very active blocking-wise in the run game."

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.