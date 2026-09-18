Syracuse Falls 27-13 to Pitt Behind Second-Half Collapse, Quarterback Turnovers

Syracuse dropped its second game in a row against Pittsburgh on Thursday. Here's a quick take on the matchup.

What Happened

For the second straight week, Syracuse suffered a gut-wrenching second-half collapse defined by quarterback giveaways, kicking woes and physical trench play, falling 27-13 to Pittsburgh on Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium.

The early tone was dictated by self-inflicted mistakes. Back-to-back pre-snap penalties backed the Orange to their own goal line to set up Pitt's opening score, and a missed 29-yard field goal by Tripp Woody prompted an immediate benching in favor of true freshman Shay Barker. Syracuse snatched life right before the break when defensive back Davien Kerr intercepted Mason Heintschel, setting up Barker for a 40-yard field goal as the first-half expired to cut the deficit to 17-10.

The fourth quarter brought disaster under center. Trailing 24-10, Steve Angeli threw an interception deep in Panther territory in the first minute of the final frame. Syracuse's defense stood tall and forced a punt, but three plays later Angeli threw another back-breaking pick to Braylan Lovelace. After Pitt capitalized with a field goal to extend the lead to 27-10, Fran Brown benched Angeli in favor of backup Amari Odom. Odom made the most of his lone drive, operating an 11-play, 71-yard drive to set up Barker's 30-yard field goal, finalizing the score at 27-13.

Analysis

The quarterback question in Central New York has officially erupted. Five days after a three-interception fourth quarter against California, Angeli again melted down when the game hung in the balance, completing just one pass in the third quarter before coughing up consecutive fourth quarter picks. While Amari Odom only saw action on a single series, his ability to step up in the pocket and drive the offense stood in stark contrast to Angeli's second-half panic.

Defensively and operationally, Syracuse lost this game in the trenches and in the penalty ledger. The Orange surrendered 245 rushing yards to a punishing Panthers ground game, getting gashed by Damon Ferguson Jr. (106 yards, TD), La'Vell Wright (77 yards, TD) and quarterback Mason Heintschel (41 rushing yards, TD). Compounding the defensive struggles was an undisciplined operation: Syracuse committed 10 penalties for 94 yards, pushing their season total to a staggering 37 penalties in just three games. Between an inability to stop the run, leaving points on the board and a total lack of procedural discipline, Syracuse gave away any chance at the road upset.

Hero

Damon Ferguson Jr. (Pitt):

The unquestioned engine of Pittsburgh's offense. Ferguson ripped through the Syracuse front for 106 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries, keeping the Panthers ahead of the chains and controlling the game.

Ahmad Miller & Shay Barker (Syracuse):

Miller gave Syracuse its only steady offensive traction, grinding out 80 tough yards on 13 carries. Meanwhile, Barker stepped into an emergency role following Woody's benching and was unshakeable, drilling field goals from 40 and 30 yards to account for seven of Syracuse's points.

Zero

Steve Angeli, Tripp Woody & Operational Discipline:

Two veteran starters were benched on national television after costing Syracuse critical points. Angeli has now thrown five second-half interceptions over a five-day span, while Woody's chip-shot miss ended his night in the first half. Above all, program discipline failed: committing 10 penalties — 37 across three weeks — is unplayable football.

What's Next?

Syracuse (1-2) enters an extended mini-bye before heading to East Hartford to take on UConn on Saturday, October 3. Fran Brown and his staff face program-defining decisions over the next two weeks: evaluating a true quarterback competition between Angeli and Odom, officially handing the kicking keys to Shay Barker, fixing front-seven run defense and eliminating the penalty epidemic before resuming the road slate.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on IG @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.