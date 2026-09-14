Syracuse vs. Pitt Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3

An ACC matchup kicks off Week 3 of the College Football season, as the Syracuse Orange hit the road to take on the Pitt Panthers on Thursday night.

This is a standalone FBS matchup on ESPN, and the Panthers are looking to move to 3-0 in the 2026 campaign. Pitt knocked off Miami (OH) in a blowout win in Week 1 before a five-point victory at home against UCF on Saturday.

Both teams have a quick turnaround with this game scheduled for Thursday night, as Syracuse lost to Cal in its first ACC game of the season in Week 2 on Sept. 12. The Orange are 1-1, but their lone win was a blowout over New Hampshire in Week 1.

Oddsmakers have set the Panthers and sophomore quarterback Mason Heintschel as double-digit favorites at home on Thursday.

Pitt is coming off a solid 2025 season where it ranked in the top-30 in the country in EPA/Play and inside the top-35 in both success rate and yards per play.

Meanwhile, Syracuse won just three games last season and is already 0-1 in conference play.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Week 3 clash on Sept. 17.

Syracuse vs. Pitt Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Syracuse +10.5 (-108)

Pitt -10.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Syracuse: +340

Pitt: -440

Total

51.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Syracuse vs. Pitt How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Acrisure Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Syracuse record: 1-1

Pitt record: 2-0

Syracuse vs. Pitt Key Player to Watch

Mason Heintschel, Quarterback, Pitt

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel is off to a strong start in the 2026 season, completing 70 percent of his passes for 665 yards and seven scores. He led the Panthers to a win over Miami (OH) in Week 1, tossing all seven of his touchdown passes with the offense putting up 59 points.

Heintschel then battled some rainy conditions in Week 2 against UCF, throwing for 212 yards and taking just one sack in a 12-7 win. Last season, Heintschel threw 16 scores and eight picks for the Panthers, and he’s well on his way to improving those numbers as a sophomore.

The Syracuse defense was 128th in the country in defensive success rate against the pass in 2025, so Heintschel may have a big game through the air on Thursday night.

Syracuse vs. Pitt Prediction and Pick

It’s early in the 2026 season, but the Orange could be looking at another long year in the ACC.

Syracuse scored just 18 points against Cal in Week 2, and quarterback Steve Angeli was picked off three times, including twice in the fourth quarter. Syracuse also missed a pair of field goals in the fourth around Angeli throwing the game-sealing pick-six.

Pitt is a tough opponent – especially on the road – for Syracuse, as Heintschel and Co. dominated on offense against a lesser team in Miami (OH) before holding UCF to just seven points in Week 2.

The Panthers beat Syracuse by 17 points (30-13) in the 2025 season, and they only really struggled against the top teams in the conference, losing two of their games against Miami and Notre Dame.

Heintschel is off to a great start in 2026, and Pitt battled some elements in Week 2 to hang on to beat UCF.

Heintschel’s ability to avoid turnovers could be huge in this game, as Angeli really struggled against Cal.

I’ll lay the points with Pitt after it completely outclassed Syracuse in just about every advanced metric (EPA, Success Rate, Yards Per Play, etc.) in 2025.

Pick: Pitt -10.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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