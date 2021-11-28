Syracuse Fires Defensive Line Coach Vince Reynolds (Report)

Reynolds had been with head coach Dino Babers each of his six seasons with the Orange.

Syracuse has let go of defensive line coach Vince Reynolds, according to a report from Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Reynolds had been with Dino Babers at Syracuse for each of Babers six seasons. A reason for the decision was not immediately provided.

Syracuse's defensive line was comprised of super seniors. Fifth or sixth year players with a lot of experience They included Josh Black, Kingsley Jonathan, McKinley Williams and Cody Roscoe. That group formed part of a front seven that was tied for 16th in the country in sacks. However, Syracuse totaled just four sacks in the last three games.

When Reynolds began his Syracuse career, he came with defensive coordinator Brian Ward and the Tampa-2 system. After the Orange moved on from Ward, Tony White was hired to instal the 3-3-5. That is the system Syracuse has run the last two seasons.

Reynolds also has another connection to the Syracuse roster. He is the father of starting safety Eric Coley. Could the departure of Reynolds signal that Coley will be one of those to hit the portal this offseason?

It also suggests that Dino Babers is operating as if he will be back for the 2022 season. There is no reason to fire position coaches if you are not returning. No official announcement has been made by Syracuse Athletics regarding Reynolds departure nor Babers' status.

Syracuse concluded the 2021 season on Saturday in a home game against Pittsburgh. The Orange lost 31-14 to finish the year 5-7. Syracuse missed a bowl game for the third consecutive season.