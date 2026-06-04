Syracuse football adds verbal commitment from rising Florida DL Edan Richardson

Syracuse football continues to land its share of Florida talent, with Thursday's news that rising defensive lineman Edan Brown has committed to the 'Cuse.

Richardson made the announcement on social media, and he becomes the 15th class of '27 commitment heading into a busy month of official visits starting this weekend.

A verbal commitment shortly after making an official visit

The rising senior defensive lineman (6-foot-4, 265 pounds) is now the third Floridian to make a verbal commitment to SU, a point of emphasis under Brown from day one. Richardson was part of a group of players who visited campus the weekend of May 29.

Richardson will play his senior season at Archbishop McCarthy High School in Southwest Ranches, Fla., a state playoff school, after a standout junior year as an edge rusher at Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, where he started to gain traction from college programs.

In addition to SU. Richardson received Power Four Conference offers from UCF, and BC, along with a host of Group of Six schools, totaling 10 Div. I programs.

Syracuse football has another busy weekend of official visits on tap

Some 13 recruits are scheduled to be on the Syracuse campus this weekend, the second week of June's official visit season.

With 14 known verbal commitments in the Class of '27, Syracuse currently is ranked in the Top 40 by major recruiting services 247 (32), and Rivals (37).

Official visits will continue both the weekends of June 12 and 19, with some 21 players already scheduled to take a look at the 'Cuse program.

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