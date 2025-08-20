3 takeaways from Syracuse football’s Aug. 19 practice
One day after Syracuse named its starting quarterback, another position group began to take shape on Tuesday.
Offensive line coach Dale Williams provided updates on the linemen, a group that’s expected to look vastly different than in 2024.
The Orange are returning just four key players on the offensive line from last season. Syracuse lost starting tackle Savion Washington to the NFL in April and starting center J’Onre Reed transferred to USC. Mark Petry was one 2024 starter expected to return, but he suffered a season-ending injury in May.
After the changes, the new group has had the summer and fall camp to come together.
Here are three takeaways from Williams’ media session about the offensive line.
10 offensive linemen standing out
Williams, who’s entering his second year as offensive line coach, named 10 linemen that are standing out. The list included four returners and six new players.
The group of players back with the Orange for the 2025 season includes Da’Metrius Weatherspoon, Trevion Mack, Joe Cruz and Joshua Miller. All four players played in at least one game last season with Weatherspoon starting a group-high 10 games at left tackle.
SU’s six new players that have stood out include Austin Collins, TJ Ferguson, Kam Pringle, Byron Washington, Zach Rice and Naquil Betrand. Washington is the only freshman while the other five arrived at Syracuse via the transfer portal.
“Those are the 10 guys and there's a bunch of good younger kids here in the program that we've recruited.”
Transfer portal additions face high expectations
Fran Brown and Syracuse added five offensive linemen from the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 season. Two of them are expected to play a major role.
“When you go into the portal and you go get a guy like [Austin Collins], and go get someone like TJ Ferguson, you expect them to come in here and be guys, and you expect them to play a lot of plays for you,” Williams said.
Collins, a Louisville-transfer, and Ferguson, an FSU-transfer, both arrived at SU with one year of eligibility remaining. Throughout their college careers, they’ve tallied 58 games collectively.
Williams said his connection with Collins was mutual. The two were at Louisville in 2023, when Williams served as the Cardinals’ senior quality control coach.
Ferguson, who played at Alabama before FSU, brings big-game experience, such as playing in the Florida-FSU rivalry game.
“He's been in major football games,” Williams said about Ferguson. “[He] understands how fast the game is, how strong you have to be. So, it's important to have someone like that.”
Freshmen are developing
Seven of Syracuse’s 33 enrolled freshmen are offensive lineman. So far in camp, Williams has noticed some of their progression.
Washington, a three-star from Texas, made the group of 10 that stand out most to Williams.
Meanwhile, some players like Kahlil Stewart are adding new skills. Stewart, who attended the same high school as Kyle McCord at St. Joseph’s Prep, didn’t know how to snap when he arrived at SU. Now, he knows how to snap, Williams said.
Williams said the freshmen are learning every day.
