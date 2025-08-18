Report: Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli named starting quarterback
Syracuse has named Notre Dame transfer Steve Angeli its starting quarterback, according to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
It was a two-way battle throughout summer camp, with head coach Fran Brown marginally having Angeli as his top choice ahead of Monday's report.
Angeli beat out LSU transfer Rickie Collins for the starting position.
Angeli has excelled in limited appearances
Angeli is a three-star prospect originally from Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic, and played for three seasons with Notre Dame before transferring to Syracuse. He is most remembered there for his 2023 Sun Bowl start against Oregon State, where he completed 15 of 19 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns.
He would again appear in a critical situation last year during the Fighting Irish's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Penn State after he was the primary backup to Riley Leonard.
At the time, Leonard was in concussion protocol and Angeli stepped in, throwing six passes for 44 yards, while leading Notre Dame to a field goal scoring drive.
Rickie Collins also brought talent from LSU
Collins was originally named the starter in the spring after coming from the Tigers in the offseason.
In his LSU career, he played in four games, and completed all seven of his passes for 38 yards and added seven carries for 37 yards in two seasons.
Collins was a top 250 prospect coming out of high school according to 247 Sports, and he was rated four stars.
Syracuse faces a tough schedule
Syracuse opens its 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Tennessee. Should Angeli continue to be the starter throughout the season, it also opens up an intriguing matchup when SU travels to Notre Dame for a Nov. 22 matchup.
Syracuse is coming off a 10-3 season in head coach Fran Brown's first year as head coach of Syracuse. The Orange captured the Holiday Bowl over Washington State and finished 20th in the College Football Playoff rankings.
The Orange used a quarterback transfer last year, Kyle McCord, to have an uptempo offense. McCord ended up leading the NCAA in passing yards with 4,779 to go with 34 touchdowns, and he was named to the All-ACC Second Team.
