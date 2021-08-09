Syracuse football enters a critical 2021 season. After a tremendous 10 win 2018 campaign, the Orange has gone just 6-17 over the last two years. After the 2018 season, head coach Dino Babers was given a contract extension, much to the delight of the fan base. Two years later, some of that confidence has wained.

Fair or unfair, that is reality. Last season was impacted by COVID and the Orange was ravaged by injury. Those two factors played a large role in a 1-10 campaign. Still, any time you go 1-10 it will be viewed in a negative light regardless of circumstances.

Does that mean the 2021 season is a crossroads of sorts for Syracuse football and Dino Babers? Could he survive another non-bowl season? Is it truly bowl or bust for the Orange? It is impossible to answer that question now without the context of the 2021 season.

Still, if Babers and Syracuse do not want to answer those questions, they would be well served to win six games and become bowl eligible. That would ensure Babers remains as Syracuse's head coach. No offseason of questions. No debate among the fan base. Just business as usual.

It would also signal that the trajectory of the program is on the upswing as was suggested after 2018. A signal that would help recruiting as well as fan buzz.

In 2019, a porous offensive line derailed the season as the offense was not nearly as productive. Still, the Orange was just one win from another bowl and had a couple of close losses that could have gone the other way.

Ultimately, power five football is about winning. Something Syracuse has not done a lot of over the last decade. But after a 2018 season that showed the potential of what this team can be under Babers, the Orange needs another type year to remind fans and recruits. An exciting offense that puts up points in a hurry, a defense that forces turnovers and a team that is competitive.

There is the potential to achieve those things in 2021. The offensive line is healthy entering training camp, something that was not the case last year. The return of Dakota Davis and impact of Chris Bleich are both significant to its overall success.

There is more quarterback depth than the previous two years. There is more depth at other positions as well, including defensive back, linebacker and running back.

The schedule also breaks in Syracuse's favor in spots. An opener against Ohio, while on the road, is one Syracuse should win. A home opener against Rutgers is winnable. Albany is an FCS squad Syracuse should blow out. Liberty is a good team but Syracuse gets them at home. Syracuse gets two rivals at home, Boston College and Pittsburgh, that the Orange generally plays close. Wake Forest is also a winnable game at home.

There are enough opportunities that, assuming a healthy roster, should allow Syracuse a realistic shot at bowl eligibility. That is the goal. That is what should be expected. Now it is up to them to achieve that and prove all of the doubters wrong.