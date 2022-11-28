Syracuse Football Bowl Projections Roundup
Syracuse football has finished the regular season 7-5 after knocking off Boston College 32-23 on Saturday. The only thing left is which bowl game the Orange will play in. What are some realistic options? We perused the internet for projections from various media outlets to get a feel for what is expected.
247Sports
Fenway Bowl vs East Carolina
Action Network
Gasparilla Bowl vs Wisconsin
Athlon Sports
Fenway Bowl vs East Carolina
CBS Sports
Fenway Bowl vs East Carolina
College Football News
Fenway Bowl v Memphis
Read More
ESPN
Fenway Bowl vs Cincinnati
Pro Football Network
Pinstripe Bowl vs Wisconsin
Yahoo! Sports
Fenway Bowl vs Memphis
Syracuse entered the 2022 season at a potential turning point for the program. Could the Orange get back to its 2018 form and earn a postseason spot? Syracuse has not made a bowl game in three straight seasons, but there is hope with superstar running back Sean Tucker leading the way along with improved depth and a revamped coaching staff. While this may be the deepest and most talented team Dino Babers has had during his time in Central New York, it is also his most difficult schedule. The Orange started that schedule with wins over Louisville, UConn, Purdue, Virginia, Wagner and NC State. However, Syracuse followed that up with five straight losses to Clemson, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Florida State and Wake Forest. The Orange snapped that losing streak with a win at Boston College to end the regular season.
