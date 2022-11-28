Syracuse Football Bowl Projections Roundup

Syracuse football has finished the regular season 7-5 after knocking off Boston College 32-23 on Saturday. The only thing left is which bowl game the Orange will play in. What are some realistic options? We perused the internet for projections from various media outlets to get a feel for what is expected.

247Sports

Fenway Bowl vs East Carolina

Action Network

Gasparilla Bowl vs Wisconsin

Athlon Sports

Fenway Bowl vs East Carolina

CBS Sports

Fenway Bowl vs East Carolina

College Football News

Fenway Bowl v Memphis

ESPN

Fenway Bowl vs Cincinnati

Pro Football Network

Pinstripe Bowl vs Wisconsin

Yahoo! Sports

Fenway Bowl vs Memphis

Syracuse entered the 2022 season at a potential turning point for the program. Could the Orange get back to its 2018 form and earn a postseason spot? Syracuse has not made a bowl game in three straight seasons, but there is hope with superstar running back Sean Tucker leading the way along with improved depth and a revamped coaching staff. While this may be the deepest and most talented team Dino Babers has had during his time in Central New York, it is also his most difficult schedule. The Orange started that schedule with wins over Louisville, UConn, Purdue, Virginia, Wagner and NC State. However, Syracuse followed that up with five straight losses to Clemson, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Florida State and Wake Forest. The Orange snapped that losing streak with a win at Boston College to end the regular season.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF