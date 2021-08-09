Syracuse Football Breakout Candidates

A look at who could be a breakout star for the Orange this season.

Five Syracuse football players who could have breakout campaigns during the 2021 season.

WR Courtney Jackson: The slot receiver generally receives a lot of targets in Syracuse's offense. Jackson will battle with JaVontae Williams for the starting spot. Whoever wins that battle will be in for a big chance to have a productive 2021 season. Jackson great speed and could become a big play option for the Orange.

WR JaVontae Williams: Williams is extremely athletic and can play inside or outside receiver. Even if Williams does not earn a starting spot, he will be in the rotation and have opportunities to make plays. Do not be surprised if he makes a few highlight reel plays this season.

TE Luke Benson: With Aaron Hackett gone, Benson is the clear starter at tight end. He is an extremely gifted receiving tight end, but that position was not utilized much last season. With a weapon like Benson, could the Orange move to make tight ends a bigger part of the offense in 2021? If it does, Benson could be in for a big season.

QB Garrett Shrader/Tommy DeVito: If Syracuse is going to have a successful 2021 campaign, it will need better quarterback play. That could mean Tommy DeVito wins the job, the offensive line takes a big step forward, and DeVito has a strong season. It could also mean that Shrader wins the job and displays his dynamic abilities with his arm and legs. Either way, both are candidates to be breakout stars in 2021.

DB Ben LaBrosse: LaBrosse appeared in nine games as a true freshman last season. He was highly regarded by the coaching staff as a recruit and made an instant impression during training camp. A larger role is expected this season and he will have an opportunity to earn a starting spot.