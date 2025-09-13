Syracuse rolls to 66-24 win over Colgate
In a final tuneup before the ACC schedule begins, Syracuse rolled past Colgate, 66-24, on Friday evening at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse jumped on top early, taking advantage of several long passes to jump out in front 21-3 with 14:00 to go in the second quarter.
Quarterback Steve Angeli found his rhythm early, throwing two first quarter touchdowns to Justus Ross-Simmons for a 26 yard score, followed by a 43-yard deep route to Darrell Gill Jr. on the ensuing drive.
Syracuse's offense has no issues with Colgate
It was part of a career day for Angeli, who threw for 382 yards and five touchdowns before splitting time with backup Rickie Collins in the second half. He spread the ball around, finding 13 different receivers, but his most frequent target was Gill, who finished with six reception for 152 yards and two scores. Freshman Darien Williams added three receptions for 72 yards.
Without starting running back Yasin Willis and backup Malachi James, the Orange started Will Nixon, who rushed 12 times for 66 yards and a score, though he fumbled in the first quarter, which led to a field goal for the Raiders. That turned out to be the only score of the first half, as SU took a 38-3 lead into half.
Colgate did tack on 21 points in the second half against a mixture of backups.
The Orange empty the bench
Syracuse employed many backups of its own, including Collins, who was edged out for the starting role by Angeli prior to the season. He was shaky at first, throwing an interception in his first drive leading the offense, but did settle down, completing 4 of 6 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Colgate had a more even split in their reps, as Zach Osborne started but struggled to drive on the Orange defense. He threw two interceptions before giving way to Jake Stearney in the second half.
Against the second string unit, Stearney threw for 148 yards and a pair of scores.
Syracuse's schedule gets harder
The schedule becomes significantly harder for the Orange next week. They go on the road for the first time this season (the Tennessee opener was on a neutral field) to face Clemson, the ACC’s preseason pick to win the conference.
Clemson dropped a 17-10 game to then-No. 9 LSU to start the season before needing a late rally against Troy at Death Valley in a 27-16 win.
