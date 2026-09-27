Syracuse Football Defense is 'For Real' says Former Captain Jake Flaherty

With their record at 1-2, Syracuse is headed into a critical matchup next week against Connecticut with their bowl hopes on the line.

Ahead of the matchup, we caught up with former Syracuse linebacker and captain Jake Flaherty to get his thoughts on where the Orange stand on the Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by On SI and Bleav.

Who should start at QB?

One of the biggest concerns after SU’s slow start has come from the quarterback position. Senior quarterback Steve Angeli has had uneven performances, and to date, has thrown for 731 yards at a 55 percent completion rate, and just four touchdowns against five interceptions. Meanwhile, his understudy, Amari Odom, has showed promise in the games he’s appeared in. In the second half against Pitt, Odom went a perfect 7 for 7 in passing for 44 yards, leading the Orange on a scoring drive.

Flaherty believes it’s time to make a change under center.

“As far as Odom coming into the game, what's not to like?” Flaherty said. “The first drive, he was connecting with his targets, and you know can pull the ball down and run, which is a whole different dynamic when you put that into the to the mix. He also has a history of winning. So I think you really need to give him a shot. You’ve got to win games here.”

The defense has been impressive

On the other side of the ball, Flaherty has been impressed with the defense. The Orange is currently ranked 23rd in the country in total defense, as new defensive coordinator Vince Kehres unit has allowed just 258.7 yards per game. Flaherty had high praise for the defense, which he saw in person when he attended the Cal matchup earlier in September.

"I saw a lot of great tackling,” Flaherty said. "I saw guys run into the ball, I saw guys being physical, both in the open field and in between the tackles. I think I thought their linebackers are great and they cover their butts off. After the Cal game, I said, ‘This defense is for real.’”

Brad Bierman also discusses Syracuse basketball landing five-star 2027 forward Moussa Kamissoko on Friday. The heralded wing is SU’s highest rated commitment since they landed Carmelo Anthony in 2002.

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