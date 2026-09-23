Evaluating Amari Odom: Should Syracuse Football Make a Change at Quarterback?

The 1-2 Syracuse Orange lost 27-13 to the 3-0 Pitt Panthers on Thursday, and one of the biggest concerns after the loss was their continued struggle at quarterback.

Senior quarterback Steve Angeli completed 52% of his passes for 161 yards and two interceptions, looking far from the form he showed early last season.

However, another Syracuse quarterback showed promise against Pitt. Kennesaw State transfer Amari Odom saw action in the loss and provided the Orange with a different look offensively.

Odom finished 7-for-7 for 44 yards, a small sample size but one that shows stability.

With Syracuse entering its bye week at 1-2, Odom's performance raises a question for Fran Brown and his staff: Should the Orange consider making a change at quarterback?

Dual-Threat Ability

Even before his injury last season, Angeli primarily operated as a pocket passer rather than relying on his legs to extend plays.

Through three games this season, Angeli has continued to operate primarily from the pocket and has struggled at times when opposing defenses generate pressure.

That was evident against Cal, when the Golden Bears blitzed Angeli on 26 of his 54 dropbacks. He was sacked three times and hit three additional times as Syracuse struggled to adjust to the pressure.

Odom offers Syracuse a different element.

One of his strongest traits is his ability to use his legs to extend plays and create opportunities for the offense. At Kennesaw State last season, Odom rushed for 347 yards and seven touchdowns, with much of that production coming in the red zone.

Having a quarterback capable of making plays with his legs forces opposing defenses to account for another potential ball carrier.

Odom's dual-threat ability could give Syracuse more offensive options while creating opportunities for the playmakers around him.

Arm Strength

Odom's athleticism isn't the only part of his game that could help Syracuse. He has also shown an ability to push the ball downfield.

At Kennesaw State last season, Odom completed 25 of 45 passes on throws of 20 or more yards, tying for 20th nationally in deep completions.

He completed 55.6% of those attempts, third nationally among quarterbacks with at least 40 deep-ball attempts.

Odom threw 13 touchdowns and two interceptions on those attempts and earned a 94.8 PFF deep passing grade, eighth best in college football.

The ability to consistently attack defenses downfield could open up Syracuse's offense. A quarterback who can threaten all three levels of the field could create more opportunities for the Orange to generate explosive plays and put points on the scoreboard.

Starting Experience

Odom isn't an inexperienced backup waiting for his first opportunity.

He has made 19 starts during his college career, going 11-8. Odom went 4-4 as a starter at Wofford before transferring to Kennesaw State, where he went 7-4 as a starter last season.

Kennesaw State finished 10-4 and reached a bowl game before losing to Western Michigan.

Odom earned first-team All-Conference USA honors and was named the CUSA Championship MVP last season at Kennesaw State. He was also named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman Team during his time at Wofford.

That experience could be valuable if Syracuse decides to make a change. Odom has started college games, played in meaningful situations, and shown he can lead an offense.

Angeli has struggled to find the consistency he showed before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury last year. If those struggles continue, Syracuse may eventually have to determine whether Odom gives the offense a better chance to succeed.

The bye week gives Brown and his staff time to evaluate an offense that has struggled to find consistency through three games.

Syracuse next takes the field Saturday, Oct. 3, at 2-1 UConn, and no change at quarterback has been announced.

Angeli may still be Syracuse's starter when the Orange return to the field. But if his struggles continue, Odom's mobility, arm strength, and previous starting experience could make the quarterback decision increasingly difficult for Brown and his staff to ignore.

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