Syracuse in the NFL: Roster Tracker

Which former Orange stars made NFL rosters and which were cut.

Andre Cisco (S - Jacksonville Jaguars): Made roster. Cisco has performed closer to a first round draft pick than the third round selection he was. He is in the mix for a starting spot.

Cody Conway (OL - Denver Broncos): Waived/injured. Conway suffered a season ending knee injury weeks ago.

Nolan Cooney (P - New Orleans Saints): Cut. Cooney lost the punter battle to Blake Gillikin.

Riley Dixon (P - New York Giants): Made roster. Dixon enters his fourth season as the Giants starting punter. He spent the previous two years with the Denver Broncos.

Eric Dungey (QB - Cincinnati Bengals): Cut. Dungey was cut following the Bengals second preseason game. He could come back on the practice squad, however.

Zaire Franklin (LB - Indianapolis Colts): Made roster. Franklin is expected to take on more of a role on defense this season after being primarily a special teams contributor the last three years.

Sterling Hofrichter (P - Atlanta Falcons): Cut. The Falcons moved on from Hofrichter last week. He was on injured reserve prior to being cut.

Trishton Jackson (WR - Los Angeles Rams): Cut. The Rams elected not to keep Jackson in the receiver room despite making the roster last season. Free agent additions along with draft picks made it a crowded group.

Chandler Jones (DE/LB - Arizona Cardinals): Made roster. Jones is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and easily made the Cardinals roster.

Koda Martin (OL - Arizona Cardinals): Cut. Martin was a long shot to make the roster, but could land back with the team on the practice squad.

Ifeatu Melifonwu (CB - Detroit Lions): Made roster. Melifonwu had a strong camp and is set to make an impact on the Lions secondary in his first NFL season.

Justin Pugh (OL - Arizona Cardinals): Made roster. Pugh is expected to start along the interior of the Cardinals offensive line.

Alton Robinson (DE - Seattle Seahawks): Made roster. Robinson had a solid rookie season and looks to take a step forward this year.

Chris Slayton (DT - Atlanta Falcons): Cut. Slayton was also not expected to make the roster and was let go on Tuesday.

Lakiem Williams (LB - Seattle Seahawks): Cut. Williams signed with Seattle during the late stages of training camp, so being cut is not a huge surprise. He should get an opportunity on the Seahawks practice squad.

Trill Williams (DB - Miami Dolphins): Made roster. Williams is on the 53-man roster despite going undrafted. He had a very strong training camp.