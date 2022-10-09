Syracuse Football Jumps Into Top 20 in Coaches Poll

Syracuse football has jumped into the top 20 of the latest Coaches Poll. The Orange moved up from 21st last week despite not playing. As other teams lost with Syracuse on a bye, the Orange moved up. NC State moved up one stop to 13th, meaning Saturday's game is a top 20 matchup.

After a 5-0 start including wins over three power five teams, Syracuse is one of the surprising teams in college football. The Orange is ranked in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll for the first time since 2019 and is looking to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since a 10 win 2018 campaign.

To date, Syracuse has beaten Louisville, UConn, Purdue, Virginia and Wagner. The Orange has also been turnover free in four of five games. The offense has taken strides with the improvement of Garrett Shrader as a passer, while the defense has proven to be one of the best in the ACC.

NC State comes into this game at 5-1. The Wolfpack's lone loss was at Clemson 30-20 earlier this season. NC State has beaten East Carolina, Charleston Southern, Texas Tech, UConn and Florida State. The Wolfpack is ranked 13th in the nation currently.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF