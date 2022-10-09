Syracuse Football Moves Up in AP Poll

Syracuse football has jumped into the top 20 of the latest Associated Press (AP) Poll, landing at 18th. The Orange moved up from 22nd last week despite not playing. As other teams lost with Syracuse on a bye, the Orange moved up. NC State moved down one spot to 15th, meaning Saturday's game is a top 20 matchup. Syracuse is also 18th in the Coaches Poll.

After a 5-0 start including wins over three power five teams, Syracuse is one of the surprising teams in college football. The Orange is ranked in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll for the first time since 2019 and is looking to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since a 10 win 2018 campaign.

To date, Syracuse has beaten Louisville, UConn, Purdue, Virginia and Wagner. The Orange has also been turnover free in four of five games. The offense has taken strides with the improvement of Garrett Shrader as a passer, while the defense has proven to be one of the best in the ACC.

NC State will be the visiting team for College GameDay for the second time this season. The Wolfpack's lone loss was at Clemson 30-20 earlier this season with ESPN visiting. NC State has beaten East Carolina, Charleston Southern, Texas Tech, UConn and Florida State.

