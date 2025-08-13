Syracuse football's quarterback position remains an open competition
Syracuse football is less than a month from a massive test to open its season. Coming off an impressive 10-3 campaign in Fran Brown’s first year at the helm, the Orange had a lot to feel good about.
The arrow for the program is decidedly pointed up, but there are a lot of questions around this team. A lot of veteran leadership exited at the end of last season.
Brown has done a nice job restocking the team through the portal and high school recruiting, but with so much turnover, there are a lot of unknowns with only a few weeks before the season kicks off.
Two quarterbacks have emerged for the starting job
Once again, Syracuse is relying on a transfer quarterback to lead its offense. Unlike last year, there is no clear-cut option. Kyle McCord arrived after starting the entire 2023 season for Ohio State as the unquestioned QB1. LSU transfer Rickie Collins was named the starter in the spring, but former Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli arrived after spring ball and muddied the situation.
Collins has attempted seven career passes, completing all of them. Meanwhile, Angeli has only started one collegiate game, but he unquestionably has the edge when it comes to experience. The New Jersey native started in the Sun Bowl in 2023 after Sam Hartman decided to go pro.
More significantly, he stepped in against Penn State in the 2024 CFP Semifinal when Riley Leonard exited with an injury. Angeli led Notre Dame on a key drive before the half, which ended in a field goal. It was only one series, but he stayed poised and met the moment.
The starting job is wide open
Both players have acknowledged it is an open competition, but with less than a month until the season kicks off in Atlanta, Fran Brown has given no indication of which way he is leaning. Offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon said this past week, “No one is ahead right now.”
Whoever takes the opening snap against Tennessee might not be set in stone as the starter either.
Facing an SEC opponent is not a great time to feel out what you have at the position, but if Angeli or Collins get the nod and struggle, we could see two quarterbacks feature in the Orange’s next two games against UConn and Colgate.
