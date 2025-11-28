Georgia lineman calls Syracuse ‘great’ heading into visit
2027 offensive lineman Bryson Jenkins will get his first look at Syracuse when he visits this weekend to watch the Orange take on Boston College.
The Bremen (GA) High prospect has been consistently hearing from the Orange, and holds a high opinion of the school heading into the trip.
"The Syracuse program is great and is going to be a successful team whenever they get healthy,” Jenkins said to The Juice Online.
Jenkins confident in Syracuse's direction
Though he’s a prospect from Georgia, he is keenly aware of how Syracuse’s past two seasons under head coach Fran Brown. In Browns’s first season, Syracuse was 10-3 and finished 20th in the final College Football Playoff rankings.
This year, Syracuse started 3-1 with its first win in school history at Clemson, but has not won a game since then after starting quarterback Steve Angeli went down with a season-ending injury.
Though SU is currently 3-8, Jenkins believes that Syracuse is heading in the right direction under Brown.
“Angeli as well as coach Brown will lead this team to success next year,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins looking forward to building relationships with the SU staff
Jenkins said he’s looking forward to seeing SU and the JMA Wireless Dome, taking in how a game day atmosphere feels.
He’s also looking to form deeper relationships with the coaching staff.
“The coaching staff at Syracuse is great,” Jenkins said. "I like coach Brown. I think he is funny and a great guy, but he knows ball and when to stay focused.”
Despite being from the Peach State, Jenkins remains highly interested in Syracuse.
"I’m thankful for any opportunity I get to play college football,” Jenkins said. “If I have to travel and play in Alaska, I’ll be there.”
Jenkins is a versatile offensive lineman
Jenkins’s Bremen team went 5-6 in the past season, but Jenkins said he’s using it as a building opportunity.
“The season didn’t go how we wanted it to go but we have a lot of returning talent,” Jenkins said. "The season went well for me I was able to play every position on the OL this year. I was also selected First Team All-Region.”
That has led to schools like USF, Tennessee, Tulane, Georgia Tech, and Jacksonville State being in touch.
"I’m an OL that off the field, I’m your best friend,” Jenkins said. “But when we step on it, I'm doing all I can to win. I also like to think I’m smart enough to call defenses and read the field and pick up blitzes well."
