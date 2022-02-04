By The Numbers: Syracuse Football Scholarship Update
Syracuse football signed three players during the traditional National Signing Day in Greg Delaine, Brady Denaburg and Kevin Jobity. With the addition of those three, what is Syracuse football's scholarship situation?
The Orange has lost players to the transfer portal, but added through traditional high school recruiting as well as utilizing the portal to bring in talent.
As it currently stands, Syracuse has 82 scholarships allotted for the 2022 season. The NCAA limit is 85, giving the Orange three scholarships to play with. We know Syracuse is after Dartmouth transfer defensive back Isaiah Johnson, who is deciding on February 7th. If Johnson picks Syracuse, it would leave the Orange with two scholarships available.
After spring, a new crop of players will likely enter the portal. Syracuse may lose some players as well, which would open up more scholarship opportunities.
Here is a breakdown, by position, of the aforementioned 82 scholarships.
Note: The list below includes players with eligibility who have not entered the portal or turned pro as well as transfers who have announced their commitment as well as class of 2022 recruits who have signed with Syracuse. Incoming transfers and 2022 recruits are noted accordingly.
DEFENSIVE BACKS (17)
Garrett Williams
Ja'Had Carter
Jason Simmons
Neil Nunn
Rob Hanna
Duce Chestnut
Malcolm Folk
Justin Barron
Aman Greenwood
Eric Coley
Bralyn Oliver (Incoming Transfer)
Alijah Clark (Incoming Transfer)
Dom Foster (2022)
Jeremiah Wilson (2022)
Quan Peterson (2022)
Cornell Perry (2022)
Greg Delaine (2022)
DEFENSIVE LINE (11)
Steve Linton
Chase Simmons
Jatius Geer
Derek McDonald
Terry Lockett
Caleb Okechukwu
Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff
Denis Jaquez (2022)
Belizaire Bassette (2022)
Francois Nolton (2022)
Kevin Jobity (2022)
LINEBACKER (9)
Marlowe Wax
Mikel Jones
Stefon Thompson
Leon Lowery
Anwar Sparrow
Malik Matthew
Austin Roon
Mekhi Mason (2022)
Kadin Bailey (2022)
OFFENSIVE LINE (18)
Anthony Red
Carlos Vettorello
Garth Barclay
Josh Ilaoa
Darius Tisdale
Dakota Davis
Matthew Bergeron
Chris Bleich
Will Froumy
Enrique Cruz
Mark Petry
Wes Hoeh
Jakob Bradford
Austyn Kauhi
Kalan Ellis
Tyler Magnuson
Joe Cruz (2022)
Chad Schuster (2022)
SPECIALISTS (5)
James Williams
Andre Szmyt
Aaron Bolinsky
Max Von Marburg (2022)
Brady Denaburg (2022)
QUARTERBACK (4)
Justin Lamson
JaCobian Morgan
Garrett Shrader
Dan Villari (Incoming Transfer)
RUNNING BACK (4)
Josh Hough
Sean Tucker
LeQuint Allen (2022)
Juwaun Price (Incoming Transfer)
FULLBACK (1)
Chris Elmore
TIGHT END (2)
Maximillian Mang
Steven Mahar
WIDE RECEIVER (11)
Anthony Queeley
Umari Hatcher
Kendall Long
Trebor Pena
Isaiah Jones
Damien Alford
Courtney Jackson
Ja'Vontae Williams
Oronde Gadsden
Donovan Brown (2022)
CJ Hayes (Incoming Transfer)
