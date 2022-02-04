By The Numbers: Syracuse Football Scholarship Update

How many spots are available for the Orange's 2022 roster?

Syracuse football signed three players during the traditional National Signing Day in Greg Delaine, Brady Denaburg and Kevin Jobity. With the addition of those three, what is Syracuse football's scholarship situation?

The Orange has lost players to the transfer portal, but added through traditional high school recruiting as well as utilizing the portal to bring in talent.

As it currently stands, Syracuse has 82 scholarships allotted for the 2022 season. The NCAA limit is 85, giving the Orange three scholarships to play with. We know Syracuse is after Dartmouth transfer defensive back Isaiah Johnson, who is deciding on February 7th. If Johnson picks Syracuse, it would leave the Orange with two scholarships available.

After spring, a new crop of players will likely enter the portal. Syracuse may lose some players as well, which would open up more scholarship opportunities.

Here is a breakdown, by position, of the aforementioned 82 scholarships.

Note: The list below includes players with eligibility who have not entered the portal or turned pro as well as transfers who have announced their commitment as well as class of 2022 recruits who have signed with Syracuse. Incoming transfers and 2022 recruits are noted accordingly.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (17)

Garrett Williams

Ja'Had Carter

Jason Simmons

Neil Nunn

Rob Hanna

Duce Chestnut

Malcolm Folk

Justin Barron

Aman Greenwood

Eric Coley

Bralyn Oliver (Incoming Transfer)

Alijah Clark (Incoming Transfer)

Dom Foster (2022)

Jeremiah Wilson (2022)

Quan Peterson (2022)

Cornell Perry (2022)

Greg Delaine (2022)

DEFENSIVE LINE (11)

Steve Linton

Chase Simmons

Jatius Geer

Derek McDonald

Terry Lockett

Caleb Okechukwu

Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff

Denis Jaquez (2022)

Belizaire Bassette (2022)

Francois Nolton (2022)

Kevin Jobity (2022)

LINEBACKER (9)

Marlowe Wax

Mikel Jones

Stefon Thompson

Leon Lowery

Anwar Sparrow

Malik Matthew

Austin Roon

Mekhi Mason (2022)

Kadin Bailey (2022)

OFFENSIVE LINE (18)

Anthony Red

Carlos Vettorello

Garth Barclay

Josh Ilaoa

Darius Tisdale

Dakota Davis

Matthew Bergeron

Chris Bleich

Will Froumy

Enrique Cruz

Mark Petry

Wes Hoeh

Jakob Bradford

Austyn Kauhi

Kalan Ellis

Tyler Magnuson

Joe Cruz (2022)

Chad Schuster (2022)

SPECIALISTS (5)

James Williams

Andre Szmyt

Aaron Bolinsky

Max Von Marburg (2022)

Brady Denaburg (2022)

QUARTERBACK (4)

Justin Lamson

JaCobian Morgan

Garrett Shrader

Dan Villari (Incoming Transfer)

RUNNING BACK (4)

Josh Hough

Sean Tucker

LeQuint Allen (2022)

Juwaun Price (Incoming Transfer)

FULLBACK (1)

Chris Elmore

TIGHT END (2)

Maximillian Mang

Steven Mahar

WIDE RECEIVER (11)

Anthony Queeley

Umari Hatcher

Kendall Long

Trebor Pena

Isaiah Jones

Damien Alford

Courtney Jackson

Ja'Vontae Williams

Oronde Gadsden

Donovan Brown (2022)

CJ Hayes (Incoming Transfer)

