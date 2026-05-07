Syracuse football to open the 2027 season with a first-ever game in Canada

On the heels of playing international games in Dublin the last couple of seasons, and again for the upcoming season (North Carolina-TCU), along with this year's first-ever college football game in Brazil (North Carolina State-Virginia), the ACC has been on a roll in expanding its football brand, a la the NFL, with games outside of the U.S.

Now receiving an opportunity to join in on the ACC excitement of expanding its brand in an international market, yet one close to home, is the Syracuse program with Thursday's announcement that the Orange and Wake Forest (home team) will open the 2027 season with a league contest in Toronto.

The ACC made a smart choice selecting its closest conference school to debut in the fantastic city of Toronto

Having Syracuse play in Toronto (245 miles distance) is a natural fit with so many Orange fans in Western New York, and even leaking over into Ontario based on the historical recruitment of players from that Provence by the football, basketball, and lacrosse programs. It is also a relatively easy road trip for fans in central New York.

The matchup against the Demon Deacons will take place at BMO Field (capacity 45,736), the nearly 20-year old home stadium of the CFL's Toronto Argonauts, the MLS's Toronto FC, and the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is located on the lakefront site of the former Blue Jays home, Exhibition Stadium.

"Opening the 2027 season in Toronto is an exciting opportunity for Syracse football and our fans, Outgoing AD John Wildhack said in the ACC release. "Partnering with Wake Forest and ESPN Events for ths game created the uniue chance for us to headline Week 0 while providing a destination game for fans to visit a world-class city just four hours from campus."

As we wrote this week, the AFCA football coaches association has recommended that future seasons be played over a 20-week calendar from late August (Aug. 19 in 2027) to the second Monday in January.

As stated, the ACC is scheduling the season opener in Toronto for Saturday or Sunday, August 28/29, (kickoff time to be determined with the game televised on ABC or ESPN), what is currently still listed as Week 0 of the season. However, if the coaches' calendar were to be approved by the NCAA Football Oversight Committee, that could actually become Week 2 of the '27 season.

Syracuse currently has a game scheduled the following week at Penn State, set for September 4, 2027.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips is determined to expand the ACC brand globally

With the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference leading the charge on College Football Playoff expansion, and paying record amounts in the billions in revenue to their member schools, the ACC is constantly looking to strategize new ways to bring value to both media partner ESPN and the 18 member schools.

Phillips has turned to expanding the league's football presence to other countries, now covering in three continents. Since 2016, the ACC has played in Dublin, and that will continue against next season (Pittsburgh-Wisconsin.

"We are thrilled to bring ACC football to the international stage in Toronto," Phillips said. "Building on our successful history in Dublin to our upcoming game in Brazil, the matchup reflects the ACC's commitment to bringing the student-athletes a first-class experience, as well as memorable experiences for our fans and alumni."

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