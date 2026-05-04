Syracuse and other ACC teams eyeing Duke's direct broadcast rights deal with Amazon

Must be nice, right?

With its name brand (a point, by-the-way, that outgoing AD John Wildhack consistently preached during his decade-long tenure, "the strength of the Syracuse Orange brand name"), and deep annual runs in the NCAA Tournament, a school like Duke has a magic ring to it for sports content programmers.

Especially streaming services like Prime Video. It is now making its foray into direct college sports partnerships with last week's announcement that it had secured the rights to three Duke games in the upcoming season against fellow national title-level contending schools at NBA-size arenas. Marquee matchups against UConn in Las Vegas, Michigan at Madison Square Garden, and Gonzaga in Detroit.

It did not take long for that newsworthy announcement to cause consternation within the college sports eco-system. No, not just from other ACC schools, but at the conference and network broadcast level as well.

Sure, other ACC and power conference schools ae also wondering how to themselves tap into such a creative model in the NIL era that would seemingly allow the players to cross-pollinate their, obviously, Name, Image, and Likeness on both the Prime Video and vast (global) Amazon platforms, but simultaneously also expand that all-important school brand name far and wide.

A game-changing revenue-enhancer which bring a college sports team's content direct to consumer

From let us say early in the 2000's-present, Syracuse sports fans have been able to watch live coverage of virtually all regular season football, basketball and lacrosse home and away contests.

In this decade, with ESPN's long-standing partnership and subsequent creation of the ACC Network before the 2019-20 sports seasons, there are streaming options to supplement linear TV so every game, in every sport, has a feed that is available to be seen almost anywhere and on almost every device.

Syracuse athletics was actually a pioneer in distributing (delayed or replayed) additional game content of the big three sports dating back to the 1980s "SUper Sports" programming on local Syracuse-area cable TV.

It was an era when college football telecasts increased each season, but were still limited as 'Cuse was an Eastern Independent. The same for Big East hoops and NCAA Div. I lacrosse.

Then ESPN gobbled up all Big East rights in the '90s and became the owner to all archived game broadcasts (even to sub-licensee's), which subsequently continued with the 2013 move into the ACC under its media rights partnerships.

Now with the backing of power partner Amazon, Duke smartly proposed to the ACC and ESPN to trade commitments to participating in ESPN-owned/operated events (no doubt against name programs) at neutral sites in both the 2027-28 and 2028-29 campaigns, in exchange to move forward with this season's "Prime Trifecta." A sweet deal.

What if Syracuse basketball had the "Duke Deal" this season?

Would you as a member of Orange Nation, and if you did not have the proper streaming subscription, pay extra this upcoming season to see the SU-Indiana game at Indianapolis, the game vs. Providence in Boston, and let's say a game vs. St. John's at Madison Square Garden as a three-game package?

Die-hard fans would probably begrudgingly justify the cost and also cite the NIL tie-in supporting the Orange players, and the general revenue-producing opportunity to the athletic department.

There would also be some backlash, as been the case with an overall national malaise against the rising costs to watch one's favorite teams via streaming, many Orange fans would be upset with the added hurdles to get access to Syracuse game broadcasts.

The Duke test-case will be interesting to see if the streaming segment opens up more needed revenue opportunities, to more schools, in the ever-increasing race for media entities to own sports broadcast rights,

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